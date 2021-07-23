MXGP of Netherlands: Results

✔️ RICK ELZINGA AND LIAM EVERTS ON THE PODIUM FOR

MAXXIS EMX250

✔️ SIMON LAENGENFELDER TAKES HOLESHOT IN MX2

✔️ ALESSANDRO LUPINO REMAINS IN TOP 10 MXGP

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS

The feared sand of the Dutch circuit of Oss confirmed the performance value of the Maxxis tyres, that achieved victory in the EMX250 class with Rick Elzinga and 3rd place with Liam Everts.

Rick Elzinga, on the advice of the Maxxis’ Racing Service, took to the start of the second round of the championship by mounting MaxxCross MX-ST on the front and MX-SM on the rear on his KTM of the TBS Conversion team. This combination perfectly responded to the soft racing terrain, so that the Dutch rider exceeded expectations with two gritty heats by winning the top step of the podium.

In the first heat Elzinga leaded for most of the race fighting against the EMX250 leader Nicholas Lapucci, but, with two laps to go, he was overtaken by the Italian rider of the Fantic team.

In the second heat the Dutchman instead made a good comeback from 7th place that rewarded him with the victory, thus making him conquer the first place of the GP.

The triumph of the Maxxis MaxxCross tyres was completed by the 3rd place overall of Liam Everts, 5th in the opening heat despite a mistake in the middle of the race that caused him to lose some positions and 2nd in the closing heat where he leaded the group up to two laps from the finish line when he then had to give in to Elzinga’s pressure.

The success of the Belgian rider in this GP made him earn the 4th place in the championship standings, one point ahead of Elzinga.

Nothing to do instead for Jens Walvoort who, after the 3rd best time set in qualifying, in the race was unable to achieve any result due to two unfortunate accidents.

Simon Laengenfelder had an amazing start in the first moto of the MX2. He took the second holeshot of the season but unfortunately, due to crashes he finished 11th in this moto and 16th place overall.

The MX2 also recorded the redemption of Isak Gifting, who finally managed to hit a 6th position, which is also his best result of the season and which underlines his real potential. The Swedish rider on the GAS GAS of the DIGA Procross team first distinguished himself by finishing 7th and then completed the race with an 8th place in the second heat.

Alessandro Lupino, despite great commitment, was unable to place himself in the top ten of the MXGP. Unfortunately, in the first heat he was slowed down by problems with his glasses that relegated him to 14th place and in the second one he was initially left behind due to a fall at the start of some opponents and then climbed up to 14th place. The KTM Marchetti rider therefore closed the Grand Prix of the Netherlands in the same position, remaining 9th in the championship standings.

Little luck also for the Flemish rider Jeremy Van Horebeek, who finished only 17th in the first heat, after a start in the last positions, and then retired in the second heat due to a crash that damaged his official Beta.