New 2025 LiveWire Electric Motorcycles & Uncertain EV Future

New 2025 LiveWire Electric Motorcycles arrive and with a stroke of the pen, Donald Trump signs executive order ending the EV mandate spelling a very uncertain future for eBikes and EV sales (more below). The all-new 2025 LiveWire S2 Alpinista arrives to join 2025 LiveWire One, 2025 LiveWire S2 Del Mar and 2025 LiveWire S2 Mulholland ebikes.

The 2025 Alpinista is LiveWire’s first sport standard, equipped with 17” wheels and tires, blending the best of street, sport, and hyper-tourer characteristics. Alpinista reimagines the S2 by combining the urban agility of a supermoto with the do-it-all nature of a touring bike, creating a practical and thrilling sport standard by showcasing the same high-performance characteristics as the S2 Del Mar and S2 Mulholland. Weighing 434 pounds, the Alpinista accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.0 seconds, powered by 84 horsepower and 194 lb-ft of torque with a range of up to 120 miles in the city and 71 miles on the highway.

Unfortunately, dark clouds are already overhead for not just the EV market today but for LiveWire back in 2024. “The two-wheel industry has been challenging in 2024, especially for EV products in the U.S.” said Karim Donnez, CEO, LiveWire. With only 99 electric motorcycles Unit sales third quarter 2024 this has led to a 56% Net Loss in Q3 and revised LiveWire Group guidance operating loss of $105 to $115 million for the full year 2024. There is no way to really positively spin these disastrously bad numbers already in the kitty other than LiveWire is an American company specializing in electric motorcycles, with Harley-Davidson, Inc. as its majority shareholder and all LiveWire motorcycles are assembled in York, PA. This is important for the AmericanFirst policy of Trump as LiveWire just might escape the 25% – 300% tariffs Trump has warned is coming February 1st to 40 countries selling products into the USA.

In pre-forecasting this, LiveWire & KYMCO Strengthen Strategic Partnership with New Agreement to Expand LiveWire’s S2 Portfolio. LiveWire plans to launch its first-ever electric maxi-scooter, in the first half of 2026. “The belief and recognition that we could create a class-leading maxi-scooter using our S2 Arrow powertrain has been a constant, KYMCO sharing their expertise has changed belief into reality, and we are excited to commence on this journey with such a globally recognized leader in the category.” – Karim Donnez, CEO LiveWire

Let’s dig into this further: What Trump said in an executive order (was) he was halting distribution of unspent government funds for vehicle charging stations from a $5 billion fund, called for ending a waiver for states to adopt zero emission vehicle rules by 2035 and said his administration would consider ending EV tax credits. U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday took aim at electric vehicles, revoking a 2021 executive order signed by his predecessor Joe Biden that sought to ensure half of all new vehicles sold in the United States by 2030 were electric. He would reconsider rules mandating more stringent emissions rules that would require automakers to sell between 30% to 56% EVs by 2032 and end the sale of gasoline-only vehicles by 2035. Also on the table is the repeal the $7,500 consumer tax credit for electric-vehicle purchases as part of broader tax-reform legislation.

LiveWire Announces All-new S2 Alpinista Electric Sport Standard

LiveWire, a leader in electric motorcycles, is excited to announce the launch of the all-new S2 Alpinista, now available for purchase with inventory available at North American and European dealers. The Alpinista is LiveWire’s first sport standard, equipped with 17” wheels and tires, blending the best of street, sport, and hyper-tourer characteristics. Priced at an MSRP of $15,999 USD** S2 Alpinista is available for purchase immediately. Experience & Equipment

As LiveWire’s sport standard, the Alpinista is designed for personalization, practicality, and performance. Alpinista reimagines the S2 by combining the urban agility of a supermoto with the do-it-all nature of a touring bike, creating a practical and thrilling sport standard. A standout feature of this model is its 17″ wheels, which improve riding capability while also reducing the seat height by 1.1 inches compared to the S2 Del Mar. In combination with the equipped Dunlop Roadsmart IV tires, this package optimizes the motorcycle for street riding with impressive lean angles of 52.1° left and 44.2° right delivering greater comfort and handling for both daily commutes and spirited rides through winding roads. Alpinista is equipped with a 6-axis IMU from Bosch providing cornering enhanced antilock braking and cornering enhanced traction control systems, in addition to four preset ride modes and two custom modes, allowing the performance and response of the bike to be rider-defined, creating accessible and thrilling riding experiences for everyone from newcomers to expert riders. Performance & Charging

The Alpinista is built on LiveWire’s S2 platform, showcasing the same high-performance characteristics as the S2 Del Mar and S2 Mulholland. Weighing 434 pounds, the Alpinista accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.0 seconds, powered by 84 horsepower and 194 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with a 10.5 kWh battery pack, it delivers a range of up to 120 miles in the city and 71 miles on the highway*. Like the Del Mar and Mulholland, the Alpinista features standard Level 1 and Level 2 charging capabilities, ensuring convenience and flexibility for riders. Charging Times

L1, 20-80% 5.9hrs

L2, 20-80% 78 min Accessories

A variety of Alpinista accessories are set to launch throughout Q1 and Q2, including a sport seat, windscreen, soft and hard bags, luggage racks, and cosmetic enhancements. These additions are designed to elevate the riding experience and enhance the distinctive style of the Alpinista. World Premier & Availability

The new sport standard, S2 Alpinista, is now available in North America and Europe. Customers can purchase the Alpinista at LiveWire retail partner locations or configure their preferred colors and accessories online and be connected directly to the nearest retail partner.

LiveWire Group, Inc. Reports 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

LiveWire Group, Inc. (“LiveWire” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LVWR) today reported third quarter 2024 results. “While the two-wheel industry has been challenging in 2024, especially for EV products in the U.S., the Company had reasons to celebrate in Q3, including being awarded best 2024 electric bike by Motor Cycle News and enjoying a global moment for S2 Del Mar in August in Paris. In Q3, the Company continued to retail more on-road electric motorcycles in the U.S. than any other brand in the market and plans to announce a new product segment at EICMA in November, that we believe will meaningfully expand our current addressable market,” said Karim Donnez, CEO, LiveWire. Third Quarter 2024 Summary of Results Unit sales of 99 electric motorcycles, a double digit increase over third quarter 2023, which contributed to a triple digit increase in year-to-date unit sales over same period 2023

Consolidated selling, administrative and engineering expenses decreased by $1.4 million compared to the third quarter 2023, while consolidated operating loss increased by $1.2 million driven by a decrease in revenue from electric balance bikes

Completed streamlining of headcount and relocation of LiveWire Labs to Milwaukee, Wisconsin LiveWire Group, Inc. – Consolidated Results $ in millions* 3rd quarter 2024 2023 Change Motorcycle Units 99 50 98% Electric Balance Bike Units 3,442 7,231 (52%) Consolidated Revenue $4.4 $8.1 (45%) Electric Motorcycles $1.2 $1.3 (10%) STACYC $3.2 $6.8 (52%) Consolidated Operating Income (Loss) ($26.5) ($25.3) (5%) Electric Motorcycles ($25.0) ($25.7) 3% STACYC ($1.5) $0.4 (479%) Net Loss ($22.7) ($14.6) (56%) *Amounts may not add or recalculate due to rounding. The Company’s consolidated net loss was $22.7 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $14.6 million in the same period of the prior year driven by the segment results noted below, a decrease of $1.5 million in interest income and a decrease of $5.5 million in non-operating income related to the decrease in fair value of the outstanding warrants as of September 30, 2024 as compared to prior year. LiveWire Group, Inc. is comprised of two business segments: Electric Motorcycles – focused on the sale of electric motorcycles and related products

STACYC – focused on the sale of electric balance bikes for kids and related products Electric Motorcycles Electric Motorcycles revenue decreased $129 thousand in the third quarter of 2024 despite higher unit sales in the quarter compared to the prior year period. The lower revenue was primarily due to product mix compared to the prior year period and a reserve for estimated future returns. Selling, administrative and engineering expenses, including costs related to streamlining of headcount and the relocation of LiveWire Labs, decreased $1.6 million compared to the prior year largely as a result of overall further cost reduction initiatives taken during the year. In line with our expectations, operating loss decreased by $726 thousand compared to the third quarter of 2023 driven by decreases in selling, administrative and engineering expenses. STACYC In line with our expectations, STACYC’s operating income was down compared to same quarter in 2023 primarily due to a reduction in third party branded distributor volumes. Selling, administrative and engineering expenses increased by $209 thousand primarily driven by planned product development costs relating to increased spend for new models. 2024 Financial Outlook For the full year 2024, the Company is revising its unit sales guidance and now expects: Electric Motorcycle sales of 600 to 1,000 revenue units For the full year 2024, the Company reaffirms its previous revised guidance and continues to expect: LiveWire Group operating loss of $105 to $115 million

LiveWire & KYMCO Strengthen Strategic Partnership with New Agreement to Expand LiveWire’s S2 Portfolio The result of the combined effort of the two companies will be LiveWire’s first electric maxi-scooter planned to launch in 1H 2026 LiveWire, a leader in electric motorcycles, and KYMCO, a globally recognized powersports company, are excited to announce the expansion of their strategic partnership, creating an electric maxi-scooter primarily intended for the European market. For this project, the two companies will leverage their individual strengths in addition to using LiveWire’s S2 powertrain. LiveWire plans to launch its first-ever electric maxi-scooter, in the first half of 2026, to offer customers an electric riding experience that capitalizes on the convenience and benefits of the category and utilizes the performance and range of LiveWire’s S2 powertrain. LiveWire and KYMCO are combining their strengths and capabilities to reach new customers looking to experience the benefits of LiveWire’s electric performance in a commute-friendly maxi-scooter for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond. This new agreement is an expansion from the existing agreement between both companies, which originated in 2022, with KYMCO’s investment in LiveWire. “The belief and recognition that we could create a class-leading maxi-scooter using our S2 Arrow powertrain has been a constant, KYMCO sharing their expertise has changed belief into reality, and we are excited to commence on this journey with such a globally recognized leader in the category.” – Karim Donnez, CEO LiveWire KYMCO is one of the leading OEMs for premium internal combustion engine (ICE) scooters across global markets, in addition to having substantial experience in smaller output EV scooters and related business models. KYMCO providing its experience in the category adds a new dimension to LiveWire’s product line and strengthens its position as a global leader in electric mobility. KYMCO has a long tradition of innovation and forward-thinking in market entry strategies supported by its broad capability set, including multiple innovations in EVs such as RevoNEX, a high-performance all-electric street bike which plans to use LiveWire’s S2 powertrain, and Ionex, an advanced market proven swappable battery solution for electric two-wheeled vehicles. “LiveWire is an iconic leader in electric solutions for urban mobility. We are excited to partner with them as LiveWire embarks on the development of a S2-based electric maxi-scooter.” – Allen Ko, Chairman KYMCO Continuing the development and expansion of the S2 portfolio, this project will use LiveWire’s S2 Arrow powertrain as the basis for an all-new premium electric maxi-scooter, bringing the benchmark performance and range capabilities of LiveWire’s S2 motorcycles to the maxi-scooter category, while developing a new design language and form factor for LiveWire’s first maxi-scooter offering. Intended to be distributed globally, the company is planning a first half 2026 release for the project.

Trump revokes Biden 50% EV target, freezes unspent charging funds

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday took aim at electric vehicles, revoking a 2021 executive order signed by his predecessor Joe Biden that sought to ensure half of all new vehicles sold in the United States by 2030 were electric.

Biden’s 50% target, which was not legallendy binding, had won the support of U.S. and foreign automakers.

Trump said in an executive order he was halting distribution of unspent government funds for vehicle charging stations from a $5 billion fund, called for ending a waiver for states to adopt zero emission vehicle rules by 2035 and said his administration would consider ending EV tax credits.

Trump plans to direct the Environmental Protection Agency to reconsider rules mandating more stringent emissions rules that would require automakers to sell between 30% to 56% EVs by 2032 in order to comply with federal emissions rules, as well as parallel rules issued by the U.S. Transportation Department.

Trump said in his order on Monday he was seek the repeal of a waiver granted to California in December by the EPA allowing the state to end the sale of gasoline-only vehicles by 2035. That rule has been adopted by 11 other states.

Trump said the EPA should terminate “where appropriate, state emissions waivers that function to limit sales of gasoline-powered automobiles.”

His order said Trump’s administration should consider “the elimination of unfair subsidies and other ill-conceived government-imposed market distortions that favor EVs over other technologies and effectively mandate their purchase.”

Trump said previously he could take other actions on EVs, including seeking to repeal the $7,500 consumer tax credit for electric-vehicle purchases as part of broader tax-reform legislation.

Trump campaigned on ending Biden’s “EV mandate,” without spelling out specific targeted policies.

Biden repeatedly refused to endorse setting a date to end the sale of internal combustion engines.

Trump promised while campaigning to boost U.S. oil production, even as it has hit record highs, and to roll back Biden’s clean-energy initiatives, which also include subsidies for wind and solar power and the mass production of hydrogen.

LiveWire is an American company specializing in electric motorcycles, with Harley-Davidson, Inc. as its majority shareholder. Drawing on Harley-Davidson’s decade-long experience in the EV sector, LiveWire has established itself as a leader in electric motorcycle innovation. All LiveWire motorcycles are assembled in York, PA.

