Billy Bolt dominates SuperEnduro Romania

Fastest in qualifying and fastest on the one-lap SuperPole, Billy got his evening in Cluj-Napoca off to the perfect start, earning himself three championship points in the process.

After taking the holeshot in Prestige race one, Bolt delivered a near-perfect ride, even a small tumble over one of the raised-log turns barely slowed the pace of the championship leader. Crossing the line six seconds ahead of second-placed Jonny Walker, Billy secured his first win of the night.

With the start order reversed for race two, Bolt started from the second row, but after ensuring he stayed out of trouble on the first lap, soon started picking his way through the field. By the end of lap five, Billy had taken the lead and began to open up a comfortable advantage. Mistake-free, the Brit cruised across the line to take win number two.

Securing another holeshot, Bolt immediately started gapping the chasing pack in race three. A couple of small mistakes on the deteriorating track cost the 27-year-old the lead, with fellow Brit Mitch Brightmore taking advantage. However, delivering a masterclass of riding on the tight and technical track, Billy retook the lead on the final lap and held it to the chequered flag.

Earning the maximum points haul for the event, Bolt now leads the championship standings by an incredible 58 points after the three rounds contested.

Round four of the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship is set to be held in Lodz, Poland, on 1 February.

Billy Bolt: “It’s been a really good night here in Romania. Especially that last race – what a battle! Everything went well through qualifying, and then the first two races were pretty much perfect. In race three, I got off to a good start, but then on lap two, I bent my gear lever, which made it really hard to select second. In the end, I decided to just use first gear for the rest of the race, which made things tricky, and with the boys pushing so hard, it definitely wasn’t an easy win. On paper, I’ve won every race for the last two rounds, but I’ve definitely been challenged. It’s nice to have two fellow Brits on the podium with me tonight – the boys are definitely pushing. I’m already looking forward to the next round.”

Results – 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship – Round 3, Romania

Prestige Overall

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 63 points

2. Jonny Walker (Triumph) 49 pts

3. Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 43 pts

4. Alfredo Gomez (Beta) 37 pts

5. Ashton Brightmore (GASGAS) 34 pts

Prestige Race 1

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 12 laps, 7:08.062

2. Jonny Walker (Triumph) 12 laps, 7:14.468 +6.406

3. Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 12 laps, 7:27.321 +19.259

Prestige Race 2

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 11 laps, 6:36.411

2. Cooper Abbott (Sherco) 11 laps, 6:48.183 +11.772

3. Jonny Walker (Triumph) 11 laps, 6:51.040 +14.629

Prestige Race 3

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 12 laps, 7:03.281

2. Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 12 laps 7:05.091 +1.810

3. Jonny Walker (Triumph) 12 laps, 7:08.780 +5.499

Championship Standings (After Round 3)

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 182 points

2. Jonny Walker (Triumph) 124 pts

3. Ashton Brightmore (GASGAS) 106 pts

4. Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 104 pts

5. Dominik Olszowy (Rieju) 102 pts