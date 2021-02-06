Progressive AFT and Rookies of ‘79 and Friends Extend Partnership

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 5, 2021) – Progressive American Flat Track is proud to confirm that Rookies of ‘79 and Friends remains the series’ Official Charity Partner; a partnership extending into its fourth year in 2021.

Now in its 12th year of operation as a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity, Rookies of ‘79 stands as a constant, reassuring presence that allows racers to perform at their maximum with the assurance that someone will have their back even when circumstances are the most dire.

Support from Rookies of ‘79 is made available to any licensed Progressive AFT competitor injured at a series event. Since its inception, it has never turned away a rider seeking aid, providing the help necessary to allow many of them to return to the track rather than end their careers prematurely due to injury.

“Progressive American Flat Track is happy to be able to extend our partnership with the Rookies of ’79 group for the 2021 Progressive AFT season,” said Michael Lock, CEO of Progressive AFT. “Charlie Roberts and his team have a determination and passion for the work they do and we acknowledge the great service they provide our racer community. I would ask our fans to pay them a visit at an event this year and support the guys who support the riders.”

The Rookies of ‘79 name points to its founding members, an astonishing collection of talent who graduated to the sport’s global pinnacle together in 1979. That group includes some of the greatest racers to ever grace a two-wheeled machine, boasting such legends as Scott Parker, Wayne Rainey, Ronnie Jones, Charlie Roberts, Tommy Duma, Jackie Mitchell, Lance Jones, and Johnny Wincewicz. Reunited three decades later, the Rookies of ‘79 decided to give back to the sport in a way that would help those who needed it the most.

When Rookies of ‘79 first became Progressive AFT’s Official Charity in 2018, it had already raised nearly a million dollars to those ends. In the three years since, it has more than doubled that number, boasting more than two million dollars raised since 2009 to help injured riders and their families.

That impressive growth will be obvious from the fences as Rookies of ‘79 will travel to every Progressive AFT event in 2021 in a new Mercedes hauler funded by Estenson Racing, Turner Racing. Farr Trucking/Iowa City Brake, Motion Pro, and Roof Systems of Dallas, TX. It has also added new corporate sponsorship from Memphis Shades and Law Tigers as the sport’s most dedicated backers continue to flock to support this worthy cause.

Beyond offering new merchandise and memorabilia, Rookies of ‘79 will also be raffling off an all-new Indian FTR 1200 Rally donated by Indian Motorcycle, which will be on display throughout the season at the Rookies of ‘79 Charity Merchandise booth. The previous two Indians provided by Indian Motorcycle raised a total of over $65,000, and in an effort to make this the biggest fundraiser yet, raffle tickets are already available for purchase at https://www.rookies79.com/ at $25 a piece or five for $100.

Tickets will also be available to purchase at each Progressive AFT event this year. Additionally, Rookies of ‘79 will offer tickets at a number of additional races it will attend across the country in 2021, and also at stops at select Indian Motorcycle dealerships in conjunction with the ‘21 Progressive AFT schedule.

“We are honored to be the Official Charity of Progressive American Flat Track,” said Charlie Roberts, CEO of Rookies of ’79 and Friends. “We would not be able to provide the assistance to the riders that we do without this relationship. We are really excited about 2021, our new hauler, and our newest partners.”

The 2021 Progressive AFT season kicks off with a Volusia Half-Mile doubleheader event at Volusia Speedway Park on Friday, March 12 and Saturday, March 13, 2021.