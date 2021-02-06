ÖHLINS USA SUPPORTS ROYAL ENFIELD BUILD TRAIN RACE PROGRAMS

Milwaukee, Wis (February 4, 2021) – Öhlins USA announced its official involvement with the Royal Enfield BUILD TRAIN RACE (BTR) road racing and flat track programs for 2021. The suspension manufacturer will offer top-of-the-line components to BTR participants for their Royal Enfield builds.

Royal Enfield launched the BTR program in 2019, challenging professional road racer Melissa Paris and three other women to build flat track motorcycles and compete in select exhibitions during American Flat Track races last year. Paris used Öhlins USA components on her Royal Enfield build with great results that earned her two-second place finishes and a win in the BTR exhibition races.

“Öhlins USA is proud to be the official suspension of the BTR program,” said Mike Himmelsbach, motorsport market manager, Öhlins USA. “We’re excited to offer our latest technology for these women to further enhance their building and racing experience. This performance suspension upgrade delivers new levels of stability, precision and safety both on the racetrack and on the street.”

The BTR road racing program build phase will kick off in the coming weeks, as the participants receive their motorcycles and begin the customization process. Melissa Paris will provide guidance during the build process and will mentor the ladies during the training and racing portions of the program. For the road racing program, all participants will have the option to utilize Öhlins 43mm front forks and 36mm piggyback reservoir shocks for their Continental GT 650 motorcycles. Participants in the flat track program will be offered similar Öhlins components

“When I started my build for the BTR flat track program, choosing Öhlins was a no-brainer,” said Ohlins USA-backed rider and BTR mentor Melissa Paris. “I’ve used Öhlins components for my entire road racing career, and it’s what I felt comfortable using. I always knew that Öhlins made the best product for road racing, so I wasn’t surprised when it worked perfectly on the flat track as well. Now that I’m mentoring the road race version of BTR, I’m excited to have the opportunity to equip the ladies on the best equipment possible.”

About Royal Enfield

The oldest motorcycle company in continuous production in the world, Royal Enfield made its first motorcycle in 1901. A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield has created the mid-size motorcycle segment in India with its unique and distinctive modern classic motorcycles. With its manufacturing base in Chennai, India, Royal Enfield has been able to grow its production rapidly against a surge in demand for its motorcycles. Royal Enfield is a leading player in the global middleweight motorcycle market.

Royal Enfield North America (RENA) is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is developing a growing network of more than 125 dealers in North America, including the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. RENA currently offers the Himalayan and the all-new 650 Twins: INT 650 and Continental GT 650 motorcycles along with a range of genuine motorcycle accessories and apparel.

About Öhlins®

Öhlins Racing has been an integrated part of the motorsport industry as well as the motorcycle and automotive industry for over 40 years. Our focus has always been on high-quality products, service and support, all the way from the MotoGP circuits to the local, national racing events in over 50 distributing countries.

Our philosophy has always been to supply the aftermarket, OEM partners and teams with high-end suspension technology, and we are all dedicated to exceeding our customer’s expectations throughout the world.