READY TO RIDE THE RODEO IN TEXAS

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 29.

For the first time since 2019, the MotoGP™ World Championship is heading for the USA, with the 15th round of the season taking place at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Texas.

Team Suzuki Ecstar come into the event following a very useful two-day test at Misano World Circuit where both Joan Mir and Alex Rins tried the 2022 engine spec. which is still a work in progress as well as plenty of set-up adjustments and both felt highly motivated by the improvements.

This lifted the team after a difficult Grand Prix in San Marino where Rins suffered a DNF and Mir brought home sixth place.

There will be a certain amount of learning in Texas for Mir who has only ridden here on the GSX-RR in his rookie year where he finished outside the points. However, he did achieve fourth in COTA in the Moto2 class. Rins, meanwhile, has a great love for the Texan track after an epic victory against Valentino Rossi during MotoGP™’s last visit in 2019. He has also won here in the Moto3 and Moto2 classes.

The Circuit of the Americas, situated on the southern outskirts of the state capital of Austin, is a huge modern facility which has the capability of hosting 120,000 spectators. The track itself is impressively varied featuring elevation changes, sharp corners, one long straight and one shorter straight, and sweeping curves. For this reason it is a fan favourite and also enjoyed by most of the riders and teams too; it has something for everyone.

Curiosity – GP of the Americas: Not only does COTA have the most corners of any round in the championship, it also boasts the most left turns, and the slowest corner of the season at just 50km/h (Turn 11). The hardest braking on the calendar takes place at Turn 12 where the riders scrub off 272km/h down from 331km/h to 59km/h.

Joan Mir:

“COTA is a place I’m not very familiar with – I have ridden here in the smaller classes but only once on the MotoGP™ bike, in my rookie year, because we weren’t able to come here during the height of the pandemic last year. It’s a really interesting track because there is so much variety and you have to have everything well-balanced on the bike. I think our GSX-RR can do well here, especially in the flowing sections. I’m excited to get started this weekend and ride here again.”

Alex Rins:

“I’m so happy to come back to Texas! I got my debut MotoGP™ win here in 2019 and it was such a special race – a really great battle with Rossi, a big crowd, and really nice celebrations with my team. I’ll start the weekend with these happy memories in my mind, and I really hope to bring home another great result; last week I became a father and that’s even more motivation for a good weekend! I know our bike can do well around this track.”

Shinichi Sahara – Project Leader & Team Director:

“We’re pleased to come back to America after missing it last year. COTA is a really interesting track to tackle because it has a bit of everything and it’s an exciting challenge for our bike and riders. We had a fantastic race here in 2019 when Alex took victory, and we’re keen to bring our 2021 evolution GSX-RR to this circuit and see what our riders can achieve. We were a bit unlucky in Misano, but we feel ready to start this next round.”