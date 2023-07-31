Sunday will long be remembered by all Ducati and WorldSBK fans

Sunday masterpiece for Bautista: from P14 to podium in SPR and then a historic victory in Race-2. Rinaldi (P5) battles for the podium until 3 laps from the end It’s a Sunday that will long be remembered by all the Ducati and WorldSBK fans, with Alvaro Bautista protagonist of a real feat. After recovering 11 positions in the Superpole Race to finish in third place, the Spaniard gave life to a spectacular duel with Razgatliouglu (Yamaha), which ended seven laps to the end, when the Turkish rider crashed at the first chicane.

Bautista conquered his 50th WorldSBK victory and, at the same time, his 18th win of the season (an absolute record for the competition). Bautista reacted extraordinarily to a Saturday full of difficulties, increasing his championship lead over Razgatlioglu to 74 points.

It was a positive Sunday for Rinaldi, who finished fifth in Race 2 after being in contention for the podium until three laps from the end.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“I think this is the most beautiful victory of the season so far. I am sure: together with Toprak we have given a lot of entertainment to the fans here and all the fans watching from home. I’m sorry he crashed because I would have liked to have fought with him to the end even though I knew I probably wouldn’t have had a chance. I am very happy, especially for the team. Let’s go into the holidays calm”.

Michael Rinaldi (Aruba. it Racing – Ducati #21)

“I can only be satisfied above all with the progress we showed over the weekend. The feeling has grown steadily and even today the sensations were good. In the final laps, however, I didn’t feel I was in the ideal condition to be able to protect the podium and I congratulate Axel (Bassani) and Danilo (Petrucci) who seemed to have more. Five times in fifth position in the last six races: now it’s time to take another step. See you at Magny Cours”

WorldSSP

Nicolò Bulega was betrayed by the sudden rain but salvaged it by controlling his direct rival for the championship. The Italian rider, who started the race from pole, tried to pull a gap in the opening stages but, on lap seven, the rain started to drop. The conditions were extreme and Bulega followed Manzi (Yamaha) into the pits to change tyres. After Manzi’s retirement, however, the track began to dry out and the deterioration of the wet tyres didn’t allow Nicolò to fight for the top spots in the classification. However, he earned one point at the end of the race. After eight rounds, Bulega leads the WorldSSP standings with 47 points over Manzi.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #11)

“It was a very peculiar race where a little luck could have been needed. Anyway, I have nothing to complain about it: the aim was to wait for Manzi to make the first move, and then use his same strategy. It’s a shame it rained because the race pace was really good. Anyway, I am satisfied with this weekend and I go on holiday with a smile on my face. See you in September”