Vmoto official electric scooter supplier at World Ducati Week 2024

Vmoto participates as official electric scooter supplier at World Ducati Week 2024

Vmoto enhance mobility and sustainability at the World’s Premier Motorcycle Event.

The limited-edition Citi WDW 2024 scooters were available for customers to test and purchase directly at the Vmoto Store located in the iconic MWC Square.

Misano Adriatico, August 1, 2024 – Vmoto, the global company specializing in the production of high-quality electric two-wheel vehicles, characterized by unique and innovative design, proudly participated in the World Ducati Week 2024 as the official electric scooter supplier.

Thirty Citi L3 scooters were provided to Ducati staff, offering agile and easy-to-navigate transportation within the paddock and between pavilions. These scooters enhanced the efficiency of event operations over the three-day period, all while showcasing Vmoto’s signature style and design. For this occasion, the Citi L3 scooters featured a special WDW 2024 graphic in red, perfectly aligning with Ducati’s branding.

From Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28, over 94,000 participants from 87 countries flocked to the Misano World Circuit, in the heart of the Riviera Romagnola. Strategically located within the paddock, the Vmoto stand displayed various models from the Vmoto range, including the CPx Explorer, CPx PRO, Dirt OnR, TCMax and Stash.

Graziano Milone, President, Strategy & Business Developments and Global CMO of Vmoto, expressed his pride: “I’m absolutely proud that Ducati has chosen Vmoto as the official electric scooter supplier for the brand’s most significant global event. It was a pleasure to be part of this incredible event, hosted at Misano World Circuit, which drew thousands of enthusiasts. Attendees from all over the world had the chance to visit the Vmoto stand and admire our flagship models firsthand. Here’s to a successful collaboration and many more exciting events ahead!”

Vmoto’s presence at this global event has reinforced the close collaboration between Vmoto and the brand based in Borgo Panigale. Also, thanks to Vmoto’s contribution, World Ducati Week 2024 was an event realised with social responsibility and environmental sustainability in mind.

The limited-edition Citi WDW 2024 scooters were available for customers to test and purchase directly from at the Vmoto Store located in the iconic MWC Square. Thestorefront is integrated within the circuit and serves as a hub for motorcycle enthusiasts year-round. The World Ducati Week 2024 and the preceding Proday event, held on July 16-17 at the Misano World Circuit, demonstrate that the passion for motorcycles, adrenaline, and excitement can coexist with electric mobility.

About Vmoto

The group, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (VMT), offers a wide range of electric scooters and motorcycles with distinctive and unique features, designed for the international market and produced at its state-of-the-art munufacturing facility in Nanjing, China. This production plant is technologically equipped to meet the demand for premium mass-market products, with a production capacity of up to 150,000 electric two-wheel vehicles per year. The growing of Vmoto is underlined by the set up of a new manufacturing facilities in Thailand whose opening is scheduled by the end 2024. A new building is also planned to be built in Nanjing, China.

As a world-leading brand in the electric two-wheel sector for urban mobility, Vmoto boasts a global distribution network with 76 international distributors and over 2,000 dealers in more than 90 countries, continuously growing with plans to enter new markets in South East Asia, South America and the United States.

Vmoto continue its journey as a world leading, fully integrated e-mobility solution provider focused on the design, development, manufacture and distribution of high-quality electric motorcycles and electric mopeds to international markets. Happiness is a Journey!