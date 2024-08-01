The Ducati Lenovo Team is ready to get back on track at Silverstone for the Monster Energy British GP

After attending the World Ducati Week, the Ducati Lenovo Team riders are ready to hit the track again, this time to resume the MotoGP season. With the summer break over, Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini will return on their Desmosedici GPs this weekend at the historic Silverstone circuit for the tenth round of 2024.



The Monster Energy British GP, which will take place from August 2-4 at the historic British track, will be even more special this year. On Sunday, bikes and riders will wear colours inspired by the past to celebrate the Championship’s 75th anniversary. The “vintage” liveries will be unveiled in a preview on Thursday starting at 2PM local time, with a live broadcast on the official MotoGP YouTube channel.



Reigning World Champion Francesco Bagnaia, who leads the current standings after winning the last four Grands Prix, arrives in England with the goal of maintaining his momentum. Teammate Enea Bastianini, fourth in the Championship just 11 points behind the third-place classifier, also aims to continue fighting for the top positions in the second half of the season.



Francesco Bagnaia (#1, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st (222 points)

“Our vacation ended earlier than the other riders. Last week, we were in Misano for the World Ducati Week, and we were able to challenge ourselves with the new Panigale V4 S. It was a nice opportunity to get reacquainted with the track, but especially to meet all our fans from all over the world. After the Lenovo Race of Champions, now it’s back to serious business! During this break, I also rested, and now I am ready to face this second part of the season, which will surely be very intense and challenging. I can’t wait for Friday to pick up where we left off.”



Enea Bastianini (#23, Ducati Lenovo Team) – 4th (155 points)

“These three weeks of break were needed, but now I really want to get back on track to start this second part of the season. In the first nine races of this Championship, we have managed to grow steadily. The next few weeks will be very intense, but we will also race on tracks where I usually do well. Now, however, we must focus on Silverstone. We will give it our all as always, and I can’t wait to take to the track with the special fairing for the 75th Anniversary of the Championship.”



The Ducati Lenovo Team riders will take to the track on Friday, August 2, at 10:45AM local time (GMT +1.00) for the first free practice session of the Monster Energy British GP.



Circuit Information



Country: Great Britain

Name: Silverstone Circuit

Best Lap: A. Rins (Suzuki) 1:59.346 (177,9 km/h) – 2022

Circuit Record: Zarco (Ducati), 1:57.767 (180,3 km/h) – 2022

Top Speed: Bastianini (Ducati), 340,6 km/h – 2022

Track Length: 5,9 km

Sprint Race Distance: 10 laps (59 km)

Race Distance: 20 laps (118 km)

Corners: 18 (8 left, 10 right)



2023 Results

Podium: 1° A. Espargaro (Aprilia); 2° Bagnaia (Ducati), 3° B. Binder (KTM)

Pole Position: Bezzecchi (Ducati) 2:15.359 (156,9 km/h)

Fastest Lap: A. Espargaro (Aprilia) 2:00.208 (176.6 km/h)



Riders’ Information



Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 1

GPs Started: 200 (95 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 34 (24 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

Sprint Wins: 6

First GP Win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole Positions: 26 (19 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First Pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 3 (MotoGP 2023, MotoGP 2022, Moto2 2018)



Enea Bastianini

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 23

GPs Started: 178 (58 x MotoGP, 33 x Moto2, 88 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2019 (Moto2), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Wins: 11 (5 MotoGP + 3 Moto2 + 3 Moto3)

First GP Win: Qatar 2022 (MotoGP), Andalucía 2020 (Moto2), San Marino 2015 (Moto3)

Pole Positions: 11 (2 MotoGP + 9 Moto3)

First Pole: Austria 2022 (MotoGP), Catalunya 2015 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2 2020)



Championship Information



Riders’ Standings

Francesco Bagnaia (#1 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1º (222 points)

Enea Bastianini (#23 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 4° (155 points)



Constructors’ Standings

Ducati – 1º (315 points)



Teams’ Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 1º (377 points)