HUSQVARNA-MOUNTED STARS SUCCESSFUL AT 2023 FIM JUNIOR MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

The world’s fastest youth racers travelled to Romania, near Bucharest, for the annual FIM Junior Motocross World Championship. There were world titles available in three categories – 65cc, 85cc and 125cc – and Husqvarna-mounted riders won two of those.

Patriks Cirulis, a young rider from Latvia, was dominant aboard his TC 65. Cirulis led every lap of the two 65cc motos – he was nineteen seconds ahead in moto one and seven in moto two. ‘771’ was the first of twelve Husqvarna-mounted riders in the 65cc overall classification. Kenzo Jaspers (fourth) and Tim Lopes (fifth) ensured that Husqvarna machinery was well represented throughout the top five.

There was similar joy in the 85cc division; Dani Heitink of The Netherlands won both races aboard his TC 85. Heitink posted 1-2 scores to top the overall classification by a whopping seven points. Heitink showed composure beyond his years, as he managed the pressure on the world’s biggest stage to clinch the gold medal. There were ten TC 85 riders listed in the final classification.

All at Husqvarna are rather excited to see how these talented racers fare as they continue to work towards competing in the FIM Motocross World Championship, which is the goal for so many rising stars.

Results – 2023 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship 65cc – Overall 1. Patriks Cirulis (Husqvarna) 50pts; 2. Easton Graves (KTM) 42pts; 3. Francesco Assini (GASGAS) 32pts

85cc – Overall

1. Dani Heitink (Husqvarna) 47pts; 2. Jarne Bervoets (KTM) 40pts; 3. Dean Gregoire (KTM) 40pts