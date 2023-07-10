In the past affordability and fun has gone hand-in-hand like USA and Canada neighbours, but recently affordability tastes more like mustard ice-cream! Triumph wants to change all and bring back the good-ol-days with their new 2024 Triumph Speed 400 and 2024 Triumph Scrambler 400X motorbikes! While pricing hasn’t been released yet (coming soon they say) it MUST be below $5100 USD to stay competitive vs their 350-500cc rivals from BMW, Honda, Royal Enfield and Harley-Davidson. Yes, there there are Harley-Davidson 350, 440 and 500cc bikes such as 2023 Harley-Davidson X500, X350, X440 Denim, X440 Vivid and X440S.

I strongly suspect with the self-inflicted economic recession and uncontrolled government spending in the G7 countries (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States) we will see many more under 500cc bikes become the normal. Take a look at India, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines and you’ll find 40-200cc motorcycles to be “big bikes” as affordability is a much lower price point than the G7’s… but, the G7’s affordability is dropping and even though sales of 500cc+ bikes are doing fine, insurance prices, for example is not fine for over 500cc with prices never higher in many areas. I personally pay x8 times more than I did in Houston, Texas here in Canada for the same coverage!

Also We at Total Motorcycle also try to offer more than our competition on the internet and have put together a unique 2024 Triumph TR-Series Engine Guide that you won’t find anywhere else all about the new 400cc Triumph TR engine! With style and presence that is 100% Triumph with signature DNA and exciting electric future to come.

Are the new 2024 Triumph 400cc’s both affordable and fun? What do you think?

The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X: two all-new models joining the Triumph range in 2024. Born into a peerless bloodline, the Speed 400 roadster joins Triumph’s most successful modern classic line-up, the Speed Twin 900 and 1200 while the Scrambler 400 X takes its rugged design cues from the Scrambler 900 and 1200, with an off-road pedigree that goes back to the first factory Scramblers of the 1950s.

Designed from the ground-up with a brand-new single engine platform at their heart, these new models are designed to deliver a fun, agile and confidence-inspiring ride for riders of all ages and experience levels.

Together, with class-leading capability, rider-focused technology and category-leading quality and detail, and with a high level of standard specification, long service intervals and a comprehensive warranty, these accessible new models represent incredible value for money and bring Triumph’s iconic style, quality and performance to a whole new generation of Triumph riders.

TRIUMPH’S ICONIC SPEED AND SCRAMBLER DESIGN DNA

Conceived and designed in Hinckley, UK, these two new additions to the modern classics line-up have been developed with the same exacting attention to detail as Triumph’s most celebrated models. They are instantly recognisable thanks to their timeless Triumph silhouettes, signature sculpted fuel tanks and classic engine profiles and have been designed to deliver all of the quality, feel and presence of their larger capacity stablemates.

Traditional touches, like the distinctive finned cylinder head and traditional exhaust header clamps combine with contemporary details like the upswept silencer, bold graphics and sensitively-incorporated technology, such as concealed liquid-cooling and a flowing exhaust run with hidden primary silencer. All combining to deliver that unmistakeable Triumph modern classic style.

The high-quality finish and elegant detailing continues with the trademark black powder-coated engine casings, tough gold anodised forks, high-quality paint and logo detailing which ensure the finish on these new models is premium throughout.

The Speed 400’s two-tone paint schemes, each featuring a prominent Triumph tank graphic, reflect its dynamic roadster style, with Carnival Red, Caspian Blue and Phantom Black colours available.

Accentuating the Scrambler 400 X’s all-road attitude are lots of purposeful and practical features, including protection for the headlight, radiator and sump, as well as handguards, a handlebar brace with pad and a longer front mudguard.

The Scrambler 400 X is available in three stylish and contemporary colour schemes, each featuring Triumph’s distinctive ‘Scrambler’ tank stripe and triangle badge, with Matt Khaki Green and Fusion White, Carnival Red and Phantom Black, plus Phantom Black and Silver Ice options.

Timeless Triumph Design DNA with Contemporary Poise:

Timeless Triumph roadster and Scrambler silhouettes

Signature sculpted tank with knee indents

Classic Triumph engine profile with triangle badge

Distinctive finned cylinder head and exhaust header clamps

Contemporary upswept silencer

Premium materials and finishes

Each available in a choice of three distinctive model-specific colour schemes

THE ALL-NEW TR-SERIES ENGINE

Named to celebrate the historic Triumph ‘Trophy’ bloodline, whose roots can be traced back to the racing singles of the early twentieth century, and in particular Six Day Trial offroad competition. This all-new fuel-injected and liquid-cooled 398cc single-cylinder engine combines Triumph’s trademark modern classic style with state-of-the-art engineering to deliver class-beating performance with a responsive, fun and characterful power delivery along with an evocative, rich and distinctive exhaust note.

Technical highlights include a four-valve, DOHC cylinder head and a crankshaft that has been perfectly weighted and balanced to optimise inertia for low-speed rideability. A finger-follower valvetrain with a low reciprocating mass and DLC coatings that reduce friction also contribute to this free-revving yet tractable engine’s capacity-defying performance.

The six-speed gearbox delivers light, precise gear selection with ratios perfectly spread to make the most of this characterful and torque-rich engine.

Key features of this all-new engine include:

Class-leading 40 PS peak power and 37.5 Nm peak torque

Liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, exceeds Euro 5 emissions

Concealed liquid-cooling and machined cooling fins

Trademark black powder-coated engine casings

Characterful, compelling and responsive power delivery

Evocative, rich and distinctive exhaust note

Six-speed gearbox

TRIUMPH’S EASY, AGILE AND DYNAMIC CONFIDENCE-INSPIRING RIDE

With ergonomics designed for optimum comfort and control, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X benefit from a slim waistline which combines with an accessible seat height of 790mm and 835mm respectively and a low weight of 170kg / 179kg to ensure assured low-speed handling and easy feet-down manoeuvres.

Both models benefit from their own model-specific chassis set-up, with a new frame, bolt-on rear subframe and cast-aluminium swingarm paired with suspension set-ups tailored to each use case, both delivering Triumph’s famously easy, agile and dynamic handling.

The Speed 400 features large 43mm big-piston upside-down front forks, mono-shock Rear Suspension Unit with external reservoir, lightweight 17-inch wheels and roadster-specific geometry and wheelbase. Giving an engaging and intuitive ride along with a comfortable, neutral riding position that inspires confidence for riders of all sizes and skill levels. Powerful four-piston radial front brakes with a 300mm front disc and braided lines give a responsive brake feel for improved rider confidence.

The Scrambler 400 X features a longer wheelbase, longer travel suspension, larger 19-inch front wheel and wide handlebars for greater stability and control when riding on loose surfaces, as well as providing a more upright and commanding Scrambler riding position. A larger cast steel brake pedal and high-grip foot pegs that are positioned lower and wider also make for a more natural standing riding position when riding off-road, while a larger 320mm front brake disc and optimised pad compound deliver reassuringly progressive braking performance in all conditions.

Fun, Confidence-inspiring and Intuitive Feel

All-new frame with bolt-on rear subframe and cast aluminium swingarm

Model-specific Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X set-up and geometry

Slender waistline creates a more accessible seat height

Comfortable and engaging riding position for the Speed 400 with a more upright and commanding riding position for the Scrambler 400 X

Big-piston 43mm diameter upside-down front forks

Monoshock rear suspension unit with external reservoir

Optimised for solo or pillion riding with adjustable rear suspension preload

Four-piston radial caliper with braided brake lines

Longer wheelbase and more upright ergonomics for Scrambler 400 X

MODERN RIDER-FOCUSED TECHNOLOGY

Adding rider convenience, performance and safety, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X share some of the latest rider-focused technology, tailored to suit each model.

Ride-by-wire throttle

Bosch engine management with ride-by-wire throttle delivers a linear and intuitive throttle response with predictable power delivery for enhanced rideability, safety and control.

Traction Control and ABS

The traction control system on both models is switchable with a simple on or off selection, so the rider can quickly and easily deactivate the intervention. Bosch dual-channel ABS delivers assured braking in all conditions for added safety and peace of mind and on the Scrambler 400 X can also be deactivated for enhanced control when riding off-road.

Stylish new dual format instruments

The clean and contemporary dual format instruments feature a large analogue speedometer and integrated LCD screen which includes a digital tachometer, a fuel range remaining and a prominent gear indicator, clearly visible in all lighting conditions.

All this functionality is accessed via an intuitive easy to use handlebar-mounted scroll button, and the display is even pre-enabled to show the status of accessory fitted heated grips, if fitted. A conveniently located USB-C charging socket allows on-the-move charging of handlebar mounted devices, such as smartphones and navigation systems.

Torque-assist clutch

This ingenious system reduces clutch lever effort to reduce fatigue during stop/start riding, as well as improving rider confidence and peace of mind by preventing rear wheel locking during downshifts.

All-LED lighting

Designed for performance and presence, the powerful headlight features a distinctive daytime running light with Triumph DRL signature, while the tail-light also includes a modern light signature together with moulded light guides and Triumph branding. Slim, contemporary indicators complete the package.

Factory-fitted Security

Both the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400 X come equipped with a steering lock and an anti-theft immobiliser as standard. The transponder chip integrated into the ignition key ensures only the owner can start the engine.

Specification highlights include:

A high level of rider-focused technology to enhance performance and safety

Ride-by-wire throttle for enhance rideability, safety and control

Switchable Traction Control on both Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X

Dual-channel ABS (switchable on Scrambler 400 X for off-road use)

Torque-assist clutch

Stylish new dual format instruments

All-LED lighting

Immobiliser

BUILT TO MAKE YOUR OWN

More than 25 genuine accessories are available for the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. From styling and comfort to luggage and security, both bikes can be accessorised to suit a broad range of riders’ needs.

Owners can configure their new motorcycle in the easy-to-use online configurator or they can purchase accessories from any authorised Triumph dealer — All Triumph accessories are designed and developed hand-in-hand with the motorcycles to ensure perfect fit and function and are covered by the same two year unlimited mileage warranty.

UNBEATABLE VALUE

With class-leading performance, unrivalled quality and low running costs, these exciting new modern classics represent incredible value for money.

Both the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X will be competitively priced versus the key competitors in each market, ensuring an incredibly attractive buyer proposition both in terms of overall value, but also initial purchase price.

Both models will launch in India starting from next month and will be on sale in all other markets from the start of 2024, when prices for these markets are announced.

Unbeatable value:

Extremely competitive pricing

Leading performance and quality

Class-leading 10,000 miles service interval

Two-year unlimited mileage warranty

On sale from early 2024

SPECIFICATIONS

Speed 400 Scrambler 400 X ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION Type Liquid-cooled, 4 valve, DOHC, single-cylinder Capacity 398.15 cc Bore 89.0 mm Stroke 64.0 mm Compression 12:1 Maximum Power 40 PS / 39.5 bhp (29.4 kW) @ 8,000 rpm Maximum Torque 37.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm Fuel System Bosch electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control Exhaust Stainless twin-skin header system with stainless steel silencer Final Drive X-ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist Gearbox 6-speed

CHASSIS Frame Hybrid spine/perimeter, tubular steel, bolt-on rear subframe Swingarm Twin-sided, cast aluminium alloy Front Wheel Cast aluminium alloy 10 spoke, 17 x 3 in Cast aluminium alloy 10 spoke, 19 x 2.5 in Rear Wheel Cast aluminium alloy 10 spoke, 17 x 4 in Cast aluminium alloy 10 spoke, 17 x 3.5 in Tyres Metzeler Sportec M9RR Metzeler Karoo Street Front Tyre Size 110/70 R17 100/90 R19 Rear Tyre Size 150/60 R17 140/80 R17 Front Suspension 43mm upside down Big Piston forks.

140mm wheel travel 43mm upside down Big Piston forks.

150mm wheel travel Rear Suspension Gas monoshock RSU with external reservoir and pre-load adjustment.

130mm wheel travel Gas monoshock RSU with external reservoir and pre-load adjustment.

150mm wheel travel Front Brakes 300mm fixed disc,

four-piston radial caliper, ABS 320mm fixed disc,

four-piston radial caliper, ABS Rear Brakes 230mm fixed disc, floating caliper, ABS 230mm fixed disc, floating caliper, ABS Instruments Analogue speedometer with integrated multi-function LCD screen

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS Length 2056 mm 2117 mm Width (Handlebars) 795 mm 825 mm Height (Without Mirrors) 1075 mm 1190 mm Seat Height 790 mm 835 mm Wheelbase 1377 mm 1418 mm Rake 24.6° 23.2° Trail 102 mm 108 mm Wet Weight* 170kg 179kg Fuel Tank Capacity 13 litres

*(90% fuel – mass in running order)

FUEL CONSUMPTION Fuel Consumption (Values Subject to Final Homologation) CO 2 Emissions

2024 Triumph Scrambler 400X: YOUR TICKET TO ADVENTURE .

Introducing the 2024 Triumph Scrambler 400X…

With its agile handling, class-leading performance, and premium finish, the Scrambler 400 X is cool and capable.

ACCESS ANYWHERE

Beautifully balanced, effortlessly agile. The Scrambler 400 X is built for all riders and all terrains.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X

TIMELESS TRIUMPH STYLE, MODERN CAPABILITY. THE ADVENTUROUS SCRAMBLER 400 X ADDS FUN TO EVERY RIDE.

NEW SCRAMBLER 400 X

The Scrambler 400 X is ready for every road.

2024 Triumph Speed 400: FIND YOUR FREEDOM.

Introducing the 2024 Triumph Speed 400…

FOR TODAY’S ORIGINALS

The Speed 400 – iconic Triumph style, characterful performance, and class-leading quality, distilled to create the newest addition to the Speed family.

Triumph Speed 400 riding shot

BEAUTIFUL, RESPONSIVE, AGILE, AND BUILT TO THE HIGHEST STANDARDS, THE SPEED 400 SETS A NEW CLASS BENCHMARK.

NEW SPEED 400

Born into a peerless bloodline, the Speed 400 has Triumph’s unique Modern Classic roadster design in its DNA.