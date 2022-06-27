20000 hot fans with incredible cheering witnessed at Italian EnduroGP World Championship

Carpineti (Italy), 27 June 2022 – The third round of the FIM EnduroGP World Championship took place in Carpineti, a small village a few kilometers from Reggio Emilia. A weekend characterized by high temperatures and an incredible cheering from the over 20,000 fans. An eight-shaped course with four very treacherous and technical special tests to be repeated for three laps and which put all the top riders to the test. The race of the Italian GP included a Super Test at the beginning, followed by an Enduro Test at the end of which a stop in the paddock for assistance was scheduled to then resume the race to face an extremely beautiful and insidious Cross Test characterized by terrain. hard and dusty before concluding with the fourth and last special scheduled: a very difficult Extreme Test with hard, dry and dusty ground interspersed with numerous rocks. Metzeler 6 Days Extreme In the Enduro GP Josep Garcia (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), won the first day of competition showing grit and speed but on Day 2 he crashed badly in the Cross Test and in the Enduro Test compromising the race. A regular and thick race for Andrea Verona, the official GasGas rider collected a third and a second place showing his determination to the home crowd. Josep Garcia Andrea Verona (Gas Gas Factory Racing) literally dominated the E1 class by winning both days of racing in the home GP. METZELER celebrates a hat-trick both in Day One and Day 2 of the E2 class with Thomas Oldrati (Honda Racing RedMoto World Enduro Team) and Daniel Milner (Fantic D’Arpa Racing). Andrea Verona In the E2 class Josep Garcia (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) won Day One after a last-ditch battle but unfortunately compromised Day 2 with two bad crashes. METZELER celebrates two excellent placings, a third and a second place for Nathan Watson (Honda Racing RedMoto World Enduro Team) and Steve Holcombe (Team Beta Factory Enduro) who retired after a crash on Day One. In E3, with Davide Guarneri (Fantic Factory Team E / 50 Racing) absent due to injury and Brad Freeman (Team Beta Factory Enduro) present at the Italian GP but recovering from an operation on his left hand and not in the best of physical form, the best equipped rider with the METZELER MCE 6 DAYS EXTREME was Mikael Persson (Husqvarna Factory Racing) who in Carpineti won both days of competition, conquering the leader table at the end of the race. Mikael Persson In the Junior class, the best rider equipped with the METZELER MCE 6 DAYS EXTREME was Jed Etchells (Fantic d’Arpa Racing). The METZELER rider went to the podium twice in Junior, winning two second places. Roni Kytonen (Honda Racing RedMoto World Enduro Team), equipped with METZELER tires, failed to shine by not going beyond a fourth and eleventh place. The provisional leader of the Youth is still Harry Edmondson (Fantic JET Racing), the English rider stubbornly won a first and a second place at the Italian GP. Kevin Cristino (Fantic Factory Team E / 50 Racing) has lost a few more points; the supported METZELER rider collected a second and a third place. Archived the Italian GP, Teams and riders are now moving to Portugal in Coimbra to compete next weekend, Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 July, the fourth GP of this season. Overall classification (Metzeler riders in bold): Classification Enduro GP RUPRECHT Wil p.105 VERONA Andrea p.99 GARCIA Josep p.87 Classification Enduro 1 VERONA Andrea p.120 OLDRATI Thomas p.102 CAVALLO Matteo p.78 Classification Enduro 2 RUPRECHT Wil p.111 GARCIA Josep p.100 WATSON Nathan p.86 Classification Enduro 3 PERSSON Mikael p.96 FREEMAN Brad p.89 PAVONI Matteo p.84 Classification Junior PICHON Zachary p.120 FARGIER Luca p.87 ETCHELLS Jed p.86 Classification Youth EDMONDSON Harry p.108 CRISTINO Kevin p.87 PUHAKAINEN Samuli p.74