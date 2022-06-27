Record Crushing Double Delight at The Ridge for Ducati

Double Delight For Josh Herrin at The Ridge

The man in red put the torch to the opposition between the pine trees in MotoAmerica Supersport

Sunnyvale, Calif., June 26, 2022 – Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC) completed a near perfect weekend at the undulating 2.5-mile venue of The Ridge in Washington State, sweeping both races for the second time this year on the Ducati Panigale V2.

Herrin’s first race saw the Californian resident wrestle the lead on lap three from Suzuki’s Tyler Scott, easing away to a comfortable 2.5-second win over Yamaha’s Rocco Landers and Suzuki’s Sam Lochoff.

If that wasn’t enough, Herrin came back for seconds in the sweltering heat on Sunday by blasting the field to record a crushing 6.3-second victory over Scott and Yamaha’s Kevin Olmedo. Herrin at times looked like he was just out for a Sunday cruise, and his wins gave him a perfect 50 points to increase his lead at the top of the standings to a massive 69 points heading into the next round at Laguna Seca on July 8-10.

2022 MotoAmerica Supersport – Top 5

P1 – Josh Herrin (Ducati) 174

P2 – Rocco Landers (Yamaha) 106

P3 – Tyler Scott (Suzuki) 103

P4 – Kevin Olmedo (Yamaha) 88

P5 – Samuel Lochoff (Suzuki) 83

Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC): “Two wins this weekend, so I’m super happy with how everything went,” Herrin said. “We had a feeling that the Ducati Panigale V2 would work well around this track, and we were right—it has been near perfect all weekend. Our race pace was fast, and we could get a gap in both races and pull away. This is something that hasn’t happened many times in my career, so I was happy to stay consistent and make the most of it. The team worked hard all weekend, so thanks to them and thank you also to Ducati for making this Panigale V2 such a fun bike to ride.”