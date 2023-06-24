All-new Circuit MotoAmerica Between the Trees at The Ridge

Herrin and Forés to the Fore Between the Trees at The Ridge Sunnyvale, Calif., June 24, 2023 — Ducati’s dynamic duo of Xavi Forés and Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC) had productive days in the MotoAmerica Supersport and Superbike categories, with both riders inside their respective class’s top three.



Herrin used the day to assess a variety of Dunlop slick tires on the factory Panigale V4 R in the Superbike category, ending the day third after completing 21 laps of the picturesque Pacific Northwest venue.



Forés’ day was one of acclimatization as the Spaniard got used to yet another all-new circuit on the Panigale V2. Forés completed a whopping 29 laps yesterday, equaling two full race distances around The Ridge to finish only 0.2s off the fastest time. This indicates the international racing veteran will be right in the mix race one today.



Superbike Qualifying 1 Results – Top 5

P1 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 1:40.705

P2 – Cameron Beaubier (BMW) 1:40.752

P3 – Josh Herrin (Ducati) 1:40.806

P4 – Richie Escalante (Suzuki) 1:40.946

P5 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 1:40.977



Supersport Qualifying 1 Results – Top 5

P1 – Joshua Hayes (Yamaha) 1:44.514

P2 – Teagg Hobbs (Suzuki) 1:44.522

P3 – Xavi Forés (Ducati) 1:44.645

P4 – Tyler Scott (Suzuki) 1:44.688

P5 – Jake Lewis (Suzuki) 1:44.851



Xavi Forés (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – #12)

“It was good fun yesterday,” Forés said. “I really like the track because it’s quite different to some of the other places we’ve raced this year. Lots of blind corners, lots of fast and a few slow corners. In the first session my feeling was good. The bike was working well, and in the Q1 session, I was working more on race pace rather than a one lap sprint. Overall, it was a positive day and we’ll be aiming for pole position and the race one win.”



Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – #2)

“Yesterday was good,” Herrin started. “We went out with the harder of the rear tires and we told ourselves that no matter how hard the session was due to the tire, we were just going to leave the tire on there so we could do some real testing, so we were a little down on the times for that run. We went to the softer compound for the second session. My goal this weekend is to get on the front row because after watching Danilo’s (Petrucci) race from last year where he was on the second row, it was hard for him to fight through the pack. So with that lap in Q1, were on the right track. I’m happy with how the bike is working around this track. I’m getting more comfortable on it, more confident, so we’re happy and ready for tomorrow.”



On track action at The Ridge will commence 8:30 am CDT. Forés will be out in Q2 at 9:45 am, while Herrin takes on Q2 at 10:25 am. The first Supersport race will take place at 2:10 pm with race one for Superbike scheduled for one hour later at 3:10 pm.