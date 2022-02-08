New Strong partner for BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team

Munich. BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team takes on the FIM Endurance World Championship 2022 with a strong partner at their side; Champion Lubricants is the new Technical Partner of BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team in the FIM EWC. Going forward, the Belgian company will join the crew of Team Manager Werner Daemen at the track whenever they compete with the #37 BMW M 1000 RR. Champion Lubricants providing the team with innovative lubricants is one aspect of the new partnership.

Champion Lubricants is a brand of the Belgian company Wolf Oil Corporation, one of Europe’s leading independent manufacturers of high-performance lubricants with over 65 years of experience and expertise. With a portfolio of over 450 products and an extensive range only dedicated to motorcycle (engine oils, care products, fork and transmission oils), Champion is bringing products to the market that are developed in the own research & development centre and tested in the most demanding and extreme conditions, both on the track and off. This allows the company to guarantee solutions of the highest quality, during each individual manufacturing step and as final products.

“Welcome to the BMW Motorrad Motorsport family, Champion Lubricants,” said BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director Marc Bongers. “This season we are eager to continue the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team success story. We celebrated the first FIM EWC win with the new BMW M 1000 RR in 2021, and the team finished the season in second place. Now it is all about taking the next step forward – which is only possible with strong partners such as Champion Lubricants. Everything is in place for successful collaboration both on and off the racetrack.”

“We are delighted to welcome Champion Lubricants on board as Technical Partner in the FIM EWC,” added Uwe Geyer, Head of BMW Motorrad Motorsport Marketing. “You can see how passionate, enthusiastic and dedicated Champion Lubricants are when it comes to motorsport. It is a pleasure for us that the company is now getting involved in motorcycle racing as our partner in BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team. The plans for the variety of collaborative activities show how close this partnership is.”

“We are proud and excited to have been selected as an official Technical Partner of the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team,” explained Yves Decat, Global Brand Manager at Champion Lubricants. “Collaborating with incredible teams across motorsport, Champion Lubricants is the brand that racers turn to when performance on the world stage relies on the power within. Our lubricants are designed with advanced innovations – like our Adaptive Shield Technology – that use specialised additives to protect the engines and keep them operating at maximum performance under extreme conditions. We are eager to see this bold new partnership evolve and grow throughout three exhilarating seasons of outstanding motorcycle racing.”

“We are very enthusiastic about our partnership with Champion Lubricants,” said Werner Daemen, Team Manager BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team. “Being able to work alongside global experts in lubrication technology will translate directly to our race performance. Racing is all about pushing performance to new levels – we needed a reliable partner that could take on ambitious challenges with us. We found this dedication in the Champion Lubricants team.”

The 2022 season of the FIM EWC kicks off with the 24 Hours of Le Mans (FRA) on 16th/17th April, followed by the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps (BEL) on 4th/5th June, the 8 Hours of Suzuka (JPN) on 7th August and the 24-hour race Bol d’Or at Le Castellet (FRA) on 17th/18th September. As part of pre-season preparations, BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team is planning further extensive test rides with their four riders Markus Reiterberger (GER), Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR), Jérémy Guarnoni (FRA) and Kenny Foray (FRA), including at Cartagena, Spain this coming week.