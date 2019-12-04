Contest: Win a 2020 YAMAHA MT-125 from MotocycleLive

A new level of darkness is here. The all-new MT-125 offers a new opportunity to join the Dark Side of Japan, and Yamaha Motor UK is delighted to offer this brand-new model as a prize for this year’s Motorcycle Live giveaway.

Equipped with a new, high-tech engine based off the 125cc platform found in the multiple-award winning YZF-R125, the MT-125 offers even more thrilling performance thanks to the Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system that ensures high levels of top end while delivering plenty of torque at lower speeds.

An all-new modern and aggressive design brings the MT-125 in line with its MT-siblings such as the all-new MT-03 as well as the ever-popular MT-07, MT-09 and MT-10. MT-125 also features a wider, 140-section rear tyre, 41mm upside down front forks and new delta-box frame and aluminium swing arm.

See MT-125 in the flesh for the first time in the UK on Yamaha’s stand in Hall 2 at Motorcycle Live, alongside their range of 2020 bikes including the all-new YZF-R1, YZF-R1M and MT-03 which have already been unveiled.

Find out more about the new MT-125 here: https://www.totalmotorcycle.com/new-2020-yamaha-mt-125-step-into-the-dark-side/

Terms and Conditions

This competition is brought to you in conjunction with MCI A Events Limited, Registered in England No. 02018191 Registered Office: 1 Rye Hill Office Park, Birmingham Road, Allesley, Coventry, West Midlands, CV5 9AB, and Yamaha Motor Europe N.V., branch UK, Units A2 & A3, Kingswey Business Park, Forsyth Road, Woking, Surrey, GU21 5SA. Registration number 01006420

Competition Terms and conditions.

A free prize draw (“the Draw”) will be held at MCIA Events Ltd office. The draw is to win a 2020 Yamaha Motorcycle (“the Prize”). The Prize includes the first registration fee, 12 months road tax and number plate. The prize must be collected from the winners local Yamaha dealer. Any future road tax payments are to be borne by the winner. The Prize does not include insurance, which shall be the responsibility of the winner and a live policy must be in place before the bike is collected. Choice of colour of the Prize is subject to availability. Future maintenance of the Prize must be borne by the winner. The Promoters take no responsibility for any mechanical, body or paint repairs and/or modifications made to the Prize from the date and time of collection.

The following additional terms and conditions apply to the Draw: