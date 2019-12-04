Contest: Win a 2020 YAMAHA MT-125 from MotocycleLive

A new level of darkness is here. The all-new MT-125 offers a new opportunity to join the Dark Side of Japan, and Yamaha Motor UK is delighted to offer this brand-new model as a prize for this year’s Motorcycle Live giveaway.
Equipped with a new, high-tech engine based off the 125cc platform found in the multiple-award winning YZF-R125, the MT-125 offers even more thrilling performance thanks to the Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system that ensures high levels of top end while delivering plenty of torque at lower speeds.
An all-new modern and aggressive design brings the MT-125 in line with its MT-siblings such as the all-new MT-03 as well as the ever-popular MT-07, MT-09 and MT-10. MT-125 also features a wider, 140-section rear tyre, 41mm upside down front forks and new delta-box frame and aluminium swing arm.
See MT-125 in the flesh for the first time in the UK on Yamaha’s stand in Hall 2 at Motorcycle Live, alongside their range of 2020 bikes including the all-new YZF-R1, YZF-R1M and MT-03 which have already been unveiled.
Find out more about the new MT-125 here: https://www.totalmotorcycle.com/new-2020-yamaha-mt-125-step-into-the-dark-side/
ENTER YOUR INFORMATION HERE
Terms and Conditions
This competition is brought to you in conjunction with MCI A Events Limited, Registered in England No. 02018191 Registered Office: 1 Rye Hill Office Park, Birmingham Road, Allesley, Coventry, West Midlands, CV5 9AB, and Yamaha Motor Europe N.V., branch UK, Units A2 & A3, Kingswey Business Park, Forsyth Road, Woking, Surrey, GU21 5SA. Registration number 01006420
Competition Terms and conditions.
A free prize draw (“the Draw”) will be held at MCIA Events Ltd office. The draw is to win a 2020 Yamaha Motorcycle (“the Prize”). The Prize includes the first registration fee, 12 months road tax and number plate. The prize must be collected from the winners local Yamaha dealer. Any future road tax payments are to be borne by the winner. The Prize does not include insurance, which shall be the responsibility of the winner and a live policy must be in place before the bike is collected. Choice of colour of the Prize is subject to availability. Future maintenance of the Prize must be borne by the winner. The Promoters take no responsibility for any mechanical, body or paint repairs and/or modifications made to the Prize from the date and time of collection.
The following additional terms and conditions apply to the Draw:
- To be eligible to win the Prize you must be aged 19 or over and complete an entry form either at Motorcycle Live, Birmingham or by visiting the competition page of www.motorcyclelive.co.uk/competitions
- The Draw is open to all UK residents aged 19 or over except employees and their immediate families of Yamaha Motors UK Ltd or associated companies, their dealers, agents or anyone professionally connected with them.
- No purchase necessary.
- There is a limit of one entry per person. (Duplicate entries will be disqualified)
- No responsibility can be accepted for entries which are lost, delayed, misdirected or corrupted during delivery to or from the Promoters.
- Only completed entries will be entered into the Draw.
- Entries must be received by no later than 4.00pm on 31st January 2020. Entries received after this time will not be accepted.
- The winner will be selected at random on 4th February 2020.
- The winner will be notified by email and telephone within 3 days.
- A letter of collection will be posted to the winner within 7 days. If the winner cannot be contacted or does not claim the prize within 14 days of notification, we reserve the right to withdraw the prize from the winner and draw a replacement winner.
- The Prize can be collected from a local Yamaha Motors UK authorised dealership within the UK and the winner must present a copy of the letter of collection. All costs related to the collection of the prize are to be borne by the competition winner.
- The winner may be featured in promotional material and be required to take part in other PR activity without entitlement to any financial reward.
- Details of the winner will be available from MCIA Events Limited by sending a SAE within 28 days of the draw date to the address above.
- The Prize is subject to availability and the Promoters reserve the right to substitute the Prize with another of equivalent value without giving notice. The Prize is not transferable without the Promoter’s prior written agreement and no cash alternative is available.
- Entrants agree to these rules by entering the prize draw.
- The rules of this Draw are governed by English law.