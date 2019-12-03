BMW Racer Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman wins Asia Road Racing Championship

A successful 2019 season is drawing to a close for BMW S 1000 RR racers in various championships. And shortly before the turn of the year, the BMW riders have added another title to their tally in the Asia Road Racing Championship. This is the ninth title of 2019 for the BMW Motorrad Motorsport community. The season finale in Brazil also yielded another podium.

Asia Road Racing Championship: Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman is crowned champion.

The final round of the 2019 Asia Road Racing Championship at Buriram (THA) could not have been more exciting. BMW racer Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman (MAS), from the Onexox TKKR SAG Team, travelled to Thailand in second place in the overall standings – and left as the first Asian Superbike Champion in history. That is because the 1000 cc class formed part of the Asia Road Racing Championship for the first time this year.

Azlan Shah bagged a brace of victories at the penultimate round of the season in Sepang (MAS) reduced the gap to 19 points to championship leader Broc Parkes (AUS / Yamaha). Azlan Shah then once again showed just what he is capable of at the finale in Thailand. He finished runner-up on his BMW S 1000 RR in the first of the two races to further reduce his deficit. That meant the title race went down to the final race of the season. Azlan Shah took the lead at the start and went on to take his sixth victory of the season. In doing so, he leapfrogged Parkes in the championship and claimed the title with a lead of 13 points (238 points to 225).

Azlan Shah’s team-mate Ali Adriansyah Rusmiputro (INA) finished twelfth and eleventh in the final two races. The Onexox TKKR SAG Team ended the season in second place in the Team competition, just three points behind the champions.

SuperBike Brasil: Podium for Danilo Lewis at finale.

The 2019 SuperBike Brasil (BR SBK) season ended with another podium finish for the BMW S 1000 RR. The final two races of the year were held in São Paulo (BRA). Danilo Lewis (BRA) came home third in race two on the RR run by the Tecfil Havoline Racing team. Lewis narrowly missed out on a podium in the opening race too, when he finished fourth.