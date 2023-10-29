2023 WorldSBK “Triple Crown” and WorldSSP domination for Ducati

The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati Team conquers the 2023 WorldSBK “Triple Crown”. Bulega wraps the season by dominating in WorldSSP

The 2023 WorldSBK season comes to an end with an extraordinary result for Aruba.it Racing – Ducati that conquers the World Championship Team title, thus completing the “triple crown” after Manufacturers’ and Riders’ titles with Alvaro Bautista.

It was a sensational Race-2 won by Alvaro Bautista, who battled with Toprak Razgatlioglu to create a breathtaking spectacle. Under the chequered flag, the Spanish rider finished second, just 32 thousandths behind Toprak, who was then penalised (exceeding track limits at the last corner).

For Bautista it is the 27th victory of a record-breaking season.

Michael Rinaldi (sixth) also had an exciting race. Starting from the eleventh position, the Italian rider was the protagonist of a great comeback, reaching third position. Then, after an unexpected front-end closure, he was forced to give up a few positions but still managed to score crucial points to win the team title.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“I think it’s been a practically perfect season as well as this last weekend. We have won all the titles and I am very happy for the team. For me it was an even bigger emotion. To win in front of so many fans and my family, was great. In Race 2 I had a lot of fun, the duel with Toprak was fantastic: we fought in every corner but always in a fair way. I think everyone who saw the race got emotional. Now it’s time to celebrate even though from tomorrow we will start thinking about testing on Tuesday and Wednesday and the MotoGP Wild Card in Malaysia. The season is not over yet”.

Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21)

“It wasn’t an easy weekend. We had a lot of difficulties on Saturday but the team did a great job finding a set-up that allowed me to push well during Race 2. I made a good comeback but unfortunately, while trying to keep the bike upright after a sudden lock-up, I felt a strong pain in my right shoulder that didn’t allow me to be competitive in the final and fight for the podium. However, I gritted my teeth and I am happy to have brought the team important points for the classification”.

Serafino Foti (Aruba.it Racing Team Manager)

“It was a fantastic season, we managed to win the three titles and we won the last one right at the end of the last race. There are not many words to say except to thank our fantastic riders, the whole team, all the people at Ducati who work at home, and of course Aruba.it and all our sponsors. I would like to give a thought to Michael for these three years we have spent together. There have been three exciting seasons and we wish him all the best for the future. A special thanks obviously goes to Alvaro and Nicolò who have been the architects of an unforgettable season.

WorldSSP

Another dominant victory for Nicolò Bulega and the Ducati Panigale V2 of the Aruba.it Racing WSSP team. The Italian rider ends his extraordinary season with 16 wins and the title of World Supersport Champion.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #11)

“It has been an incredible year, the best so far in my career. We achieved fantastic results together with a team that welcomed me in an extraordinary way. I thank them, one by one, for giving me everything to be competitive again after a few difficult seasons.”