2024 YZ bLU cRU Europe Cup SuperFinale MXoN at world famous Matterley Basin circuit

Bohannon and Morgan Victorious in YZ65 and YZ85 SuperFinale Races

The 2024 YZ bLU cRU Europe Cup SuperFinale got underway on Saturday October 5th at the legendary Motocross of Nations (MXoN) with the YZ65 and YZ85 races on the world famous Matterley Basin circuit. Australia’s Blake Bohannon and the USA’s Tayce Morgan took the spoils in the respective races.

A total of 40 aspiring young riders lined up on the start gate for the YZ65 race, a 12 minute plus two-lap duel across the tricky new layout at the track near Winchester in the U.K. Jann Huisman was quickest at the gate drop and he grabbed the holeshot, but Australia’s Bohannon was quick to get into the lead, feeling confident after topping timed practice. When Huisman dropped back after a save and Kade Nightingale suffered a fall there were no challengers for the Australian debutant. With seven minutes remaining in the race, he had already built up an impressive seven-second lead, and by the chequered flag he had an incredible 38 second gap. Austria’s Maurice Heidegger rode to a strong second place, while a tight battle broke out between Nightingale (USA) and Tommy Wood (GBR) for the final spot on the podium, this was eventually taken by the American. The top 14 places were filled by 14 different nationalities.

Next to take to the track was the YZ85 class, a total of 36 riders. Here the holeshot was taken by the USA’s Tayce Morgan. The SuperFinale first-timer seemed to have everything under control as he maintained the lead over the first lap, but as Davie Dürr gave chase Morgan took a rough landing over one of Matterley’s huge jumps and went down. The American remounted quickly and was ready to retaliate as Dürr attempted to break away. With five minutes left in the 15 minutes plus three lap race, Morgan was on the back tyre of his rival, and with just a few minutes left on the clock he regained the lead of the race, leaving a disappointed Dürr to settle for second. Meanwhile, Kay Zijlstra (NED), Talon Medaglia (CAN) and Willads Gordon (DEN) all had their sights set on completing the podium, but it was the Dutch rider who proved strongest of the three.

The YZ125 SuperFinale race will take place at 09:20 local time (10:20 CET) and you can follow all the action live on our YouTube channel.

Blake Bohannon, YZ65 Winner: “This is all so exciting, I never thought I could even be here in front of all these people and representing Australia. The feeling is so cool and I’m so happy to take a win here at the SuperFinale. Thanks to everyone who has given me this opportunity.”

Tayce Morgan, YZ85 Winner: “It feels really good to win, I got the holeshot but it was a really tough race because I had a crash and I had to push hard to come back to the front, but I did it and the feeling is awesome. Thanks to Yamaha and everyone who supports me.”