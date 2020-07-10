HUSQVARNA MOTORSPORTS AND HRH RACING SEPARATE

July 10, 2020 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on HUSQVARNA MOTORSPORTS AND HRH RACING SEPARATE

Husqvarna-Logo-2017

After more than five years of working together, it was announced today that Husqvarna Motorsports, Inc. and HRH Racing, Inc. have mutually agreed to conclude their business relationship for the remainder of the 2020 race season and beyond.

As a result of this new agreement, HRH Racing, Inc. owner, Bobby Hewitt, will no longer serve as Team Manager of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team. Husqvarna Motorsports, Inc. would like to thank Bobby Hewitt for his commitment to the race team over the past five years and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc.
Husqvarna Motorcycles has continued to expand its professional race team to compete in AMA Supercross, AMA Pro Motocross, AMA National Enduro, GNCC, AMA EnduroCross, and AMA National Hare & Hound championships. Husqvarna team riders are competing aboard Husqvarna FC 450, FC 350, FC 250, FE 350, TC 250 and TE 300 models.

About Michael Le Pard 4324 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles