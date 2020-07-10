HUSQVARNA MOTORSPORTS AND HRH RACING SEPARATE

After more than five years of working together, it was announced today that Husqvarna Motorsports, Inc. and HRH Racing, Inc. have mutually agreed to conclude their business relationship for the remainder of the 2020 race season and beyond.

As a result of this new agreement, HRH Racing, Inc. owner, Bobby Hewitt, will no longer serve as Team Manager of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team. Husqvarna Motorsports, Inc. would like to thank Bobby Hewitt for his commitment to the race team over the past five years and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc.

Husqvarna Motorcycles has continued to expand its professional race team to compete in AMA Supercross, AMA Pro Motocross, AMA National Enduro, GNCC, AMA EnduroCross, and AMA National Hare & Hound championships. Husqvarna team riders are competing aboard Husqvarna FC 450, FC 350, FC 250, FE 350, TC 250 and TE 300 models.