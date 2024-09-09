All New Breed of Bikes from 2025 Beta! From motocross to single-track off-road and entry level off-road motorcycles, Beta has the new bikes are you wanting! After twenty years of production, the Beta RR models have been transformed into a new breed of enduro bikes. For the 2025 season, Beta is proud to release the details of the RX series with changes to the engine, chassis, suspension and new frames. And the Beta Xtrainer begins its eleventh year of production, it is being celebrated with a stunning new look featuring grey bodywork to compliment the Italian red frame!

Plus Beta Motorcycles is producing a very limited run of Special Edition Benny Bloss Replica 450 RX models to commemorate a successful first season in Supercross. Only twenty-five of these replica motorcycles will be produced, with each bike getting sequentially numbered (ie. 1 of 25). With only a limited number available, this motorcycle is a must-have for those looking to own a piece of motocross history as Beta’s first model in their inaugural Supercross season.

2025 RR X-Pro Models – Discover Enduro Perfection

2025 300 RR X-PRO

After twenty years of production, the Beta RR models have been transformed into a new breed of enduro bikes. Introducing the all-new range of 2-Stroke and 4-Stroke models known as RR X-Pro! Not to be confused with the older brother Race Edition models, the X-Pro models offer the enduro rider with a large range of features and benefits suited for trail riding of all disciplines. There are eight models of RR X-Pro available, all with a different personality and attitude. 125, 200, 250, and 300 2-Stroke models along with 350, 390, 430, and 480 4-Stroke.

Solely designed to take on the toughest trails with features not found on most other enduro models including a new frame with a 20mm lower seat height, an all-new single spring front fork, elastomeric handlebar mounts, coolant overflow reservoir, as well as a rescue strap on the front fender. Topping off the list of changes is all-new plastic that will set the bike apart from the others.

As always, the range is made up of 8 different models, each with its own personality, to cater for the needs of a very diverse spectrum of riders. There’s the perfect RR for every rider, but what every model has in common is an ability to instill confidence in the user and offer a genuinely rewarding riding experience. The standard line of RR models is designed for the casual rider looking for performance without the harshness of the race bike feel while casually trail riding. A feature that Beta feels is sometimes overlooked.

The all-new ZF SHC front fork is lighter weight than earlier standard RR models designed by using one spring on the right-side tube that includes a preload adjuster while all of the fork compression and rebound dampening is handled in the left side. This single spring design is perfect for heavy enduro use by providing the rider with a more “planted” feeling while riding. It also allows the fork to react quicker than other designs due to less overall friction. Complimenting the front fork are the isoelastic handlebar mounts from XTrig, these mounts reduce vibration and rider fatigue. The rear shock is also new with updated valve settings that match the all-new SHC front fork.

To add to the Rideability of the bike, the seat height has been reduced by 20mm to lower the center of gravity and providing the rider with better footing when the going gets tough. A grab strap on the front fender is a new feature added in the case the front wheel needs to be lifted out of an extreme situation.

2025 350 RR X-PRO

A new frame design has been adopted from the RR Race Edition and RX models. This new frame provides a larger backbone that is stronger than previous models and provides improved control through less flex. Along with the new frame, a new Nissin rear brake master cylinder has been added to provide improved rear brake performance. This new reservoir holds a larger volume of fluid which helps cool the system down under extreme braking.

RR X-Pro models have their own distinct look with new bodywork. A newly designed front headlight mask, new sleek tank panels, and finished with a new rear fender. New graphics top off the stunning look of the range.

New Frame on all Models

Updates are as follows:

» ZF SHC Front Fork: Single-sided spring, fully adjustable for preload, compression, and rebound dampening. Weight reduction of more than 250 grams.

» ZF rear Shock: Redesigned and matched with the SHC front fork. Provides a better overall balance of the suspension and rideability. A progressive linkage improves handling.

» Lower Seat Height: 20mm lower than 2024 RR models, newly designed seat shape as well as a softer foam for longer, more comfortable rides.

» Frame: Similar in design to the RR Race Edition and RX models, larger backbone for durability and less overall flex.

» Rear Brake Master Cylinder: Larger volume of fluid over previous models to reduce heat during extreme braking.

» Handlebar Mounts: XTrig FlexFix isoelastic bar mounts to reduce rider fatigue and vibration.

» Map switch: Two positions to adjust the engine power delivery to the type of conditions. (wet or dry) Now mounted on the handlebar pad.

» Electronic Oil Injection: (2-Stroke 200, 250, and 300) An oil tank is located beneath the seat (which is easily opened at the touch of a button), it does away with the need for the oil-fuel premix.

» Traction Control: (4-Stroke models only) the added feature of traction control at the touch of a button. Enhances traction in first and second gear in difficult terrain.

» Electronic Key: Provides a safety system that prevents theft with a unique coded key that also has a tether to be used as a safety shutoff when worn around the rider’s wrist.

» Coolant Recovery Tank: Reduces loss of coolant in extreme riding conditions.

» All-New Body Design: New headlight mask, fuel tank panels, and rear fender to set the bike apart from the other model range.

» Graphics: A stunning look that wears the Italian Red color matched with subtle lines.

» Front Rescue Strap: To aid when needing to lift the front wheel out of a difficult section.

Other Features:

» Electric starter: precise and reliable, essential when restarting the bike in tricky situations. A backup kick-starter is sold as an option.

» Clutch: “Light-Pull” diaphragm clutch has three settings for adjustment of lever pull and progressiveness.

» Battery: Lithium battery provides quick starts as well as reduced weight.

» Electrics: Headlight and taillight with a meter that includes hours of use, trip meter, speed, and more.

» Fuel Tank: Translucent so the fuel level can be easily monitored.

» Skid Plate: A plastic skid plate reduces engine noise and is formed to the frame for better ground clearance.

» Graphics: the design of the bike is enhanced with new graphics that are similar to those on the RR models providing the characteristic Beta red in its dominant fashion.

2025 RX 300 & 450 Motocross Rideability

Beta USA entered the motocross world in 2021 with the introduction of their 300 RX, a 2-stroke model that provided a solid platform in design, handling, and looks. Along with the beauty of the bike, the “factory sound” of the 293cc motor was like no other. Riders quickly discovered what Beta likes to call Rideability. In 2024, Beta launched another RX model that would show off the talents of the engineering team based in Florence, Italy, the 450 RX 4 stroke had been tested in the prestigious MXGP class for more than three years as a factory prototype model. The production version of this prototype was very well received by riders as well as the media.

For the 2025 season, Beta is proud to release the details of both the 300 and 450 RX with updates to enhance both models. Updates to the 300 include changes to the engine, chassis, and suspension. A new frame highlights the model, one that mimics that of its older 450 brother.

The 450 RX model also received updates bringing it closer to perfection than ever. Updates to sharpen the model’s weapons, ready to do battle on MX tracks throughout the USA. An even-stronger rear aluminum subframe, suspension upgrades, as well as a more powerful lithium battery are just a few.

What does Rideability mean for Beta? It means designing and manufacturing motorcycles with a balance and feel that makes them easier to ride. A motorcycle able to get all the best from any rider, thanks to an engine-frame combination which is fun to ride yet does not tire the rider with an engine that is more forgiving, an engine that is focused on putting power to the ground and creating a center of gravity balance that is not found in many other brands. This feeling can only be felt by riding the bike, a feeling that Beta owners already know.

Here is a list of the new features and updates:

300 RX 2 Stroke:

Frame: Similar to the 450, specifically dedicated for motocross use, Chro-moly with a larger backbone to increase stiffness while enhancing the turning. The new frame also has an updated mounting for the new rear brake master cylinder.

Rear Brake Master Cylinder: New design, similar to the 450, large capacity for reduced fluid temperatures and better modulation and feel.

Rear sub-frame and filter box: In-line with the use of the new frame, the rear subframe is fabricated from aluminum similar to the 450. This new subframe along with the plastic tray system, allows for components under the seat such as the battery and starter solenoid to be more compact reducing the overall bulk. The tool-less push button seat removal system is also incorporated into the new subframe.

Engine: Updated cylinder porting and new matched cylinder head along with a new ignition timing curve has increased the bike’s overall power. The engine pulls harder and longer with this new design.

Combined with an all-new 5 speed gearbox specifically for motocross, finished off with a stiffer spring for the diaphragm clutch pack, all provides for a complete package.

Footpegs: the 2025 model receives new, less bulky footpegs, with an enhanced grip performance provided to the rider’s boot, to keep the bike under control at all times.

Exhaust: An updated expansion chamber attached to a shorter silencer specific for moto. Radiators: New design that allows for a greater turning radius.

Suspension: Closed cartridge 48mm KYB front fork and the rear shock have been updated with new valving for better overall performance. The 300 receives a larger, 50mm shock body to reduce the oil temperatures under extreme use during long motos.

Handlebar Mounts: Isoelastic handlebar mounts are used to reduce vibration, these bar mounts also raise the handlebar height 5mm.

Bodywork: Along with the aluminum subframe, the rear plastic is now a three-piece design. A new, smaller fuel tank (1.8 gallon) has been installed to reduce the overall weight and center of gravity. The MAP switch has been moved to the handlebar pad for ease-of-use.

New Graphics and Colors: More “Italian” red showing off the heritage of the Beta brand, tied together with new graphics for 2025 bringing a fresh new look to the RX.

450 RX 4 Stroke:

Rear sub-frame and filter box: while the rear sub-frame’s geometry and the filter box remain the same, the structure has been reinforced in a series of points that stiffen and strengthen it, maintaining lightness and ability to absorb stresses. Access to the filter remains on the left side of the bike and is extremely easy and requires no tools to access.

Suspension: Closed cartridge 48mm KYB front fork and the rear shock have been updated with new valving for better overall performance.

Battery: A stronger lithium battery ensures quick starts while remaining very light in weight.

Final ratio: Rear sprocket has been replaced with a 51 tooth for a quicker “spin-up” of the power delivery.

Handlebar Mounts: Isoelastic handlebar mounts are used to reduce vibration, these bar mounts also raise the handlebar height 5mm.

Rear Axle: The rear axle diameter has been increased to 22mm to reduce flex as well as provide better durability.

Footpegs: the 2025 model receives new, less bulky footpegs, with an enhanced grip performance provided to the rider’s boot, to keep the bike under control at all times.

New Graphics and Colors: More “Italian” red showing off the heritage of the Beta brand, tied together with new graphics for 2025 bringing a fresh new look to the RX.

Updated Engine Mapping: The mapping has been updated with the latest settings that have been tested by the Beta race team. This along with traction control completes the electronic package of the RX model.

Throttle Pulleys: Each 450 RX arrives with three extra throttle pulleys, all with a different ratio to allow riders to install the ratio to their liking.

2025 XTRAINER The ONE, the ONLY

As the Beta Xtrainer begins its eleventh year of production, it is being celebrated with a stunning new look featuring grey bodywork to compliment the Italian red frame. The new look separates the look from its cousins, the RR X-Pro and RR Race Edition models.

The Xtrainer has been the number one selling entry-level enduro bike in many countries, this is no surprise due to the ease of riding compared to larger, bulkier enduro models. The bike’s overall smaller chassis, low seat height, and overall weight make the bike perfect for not only entry-level enduro riding but also as a perfect model for those wanting a second bike for play.

The power from the liquid-cooled engine is almost electric-like, providing a seamless power delivery that has just the right amount of power and torque. Rideability has been Beta’s tagline for more than fifteen years and the 2025 Xtrainer is the poster-child of this. The Xtrainer’s lower seat height provides the rider with more confidence. Most riders can touch the ground easily which makes riding much more enjoyable.

Rideability is the key to the Xtrainer’s heritage, below are a few features that make up this amazing enduro model:

» Chassis: Lighter and more compact package compared to a full-size Enduro bike, the Xtrainer is designed for riders of all skill levels.

» Seat height: Lower seat height ensures confidence.

» Brakes: Same brake package as RR models, Nissin, with discs measuring 260 mm at the front and 240 mm at the rear.

» Battery: lightweight high-performance lithium

» Fork and Shock: single-track inspired R16V suspension with 43mm tubes up front and a shock with linkage at the rear. The front fork offers adjustable spring preload and overall rebound dampening. The rear shock has adjustments for spring preload, compression, and

rebound dampening.

» Electric Start: Precise and reliable, essential when restarting the bike in tricky situations. An optional back-up kick starter is available.

» Beta Progressive Valve: the Beta progressive exhaust valve can be adjusted externally by the rider allowing the engine’s performance to be altered depending on riding conditions.

» Ignition Map switch with handlebar button: Two positions, (Sun or Rain) which adjusts the engine power as needed. Sun mode is the quicker engine map. The rain mode slows down the engine by roughly 20% for improved traction and control in wet conditions.

» Fuel Tank: transparent tank with a 2.3 gallon capacity.

» Oil Injection: With an oil tank below the seat, allowing riders to do away with premix as the system provides automation oiling for the engine. To further simplify things, the seat can be removed with the push of a button.

» Soft Tires: Their soft compound and aggressive design guarantee grip in every situation, the rider benefiting from responses that are less twitchy with respect to a tire with a stiffer carcass

» Cooling Fan: A cooling fan is mounted as standard equipment on all Xtrainer models to ensure the engine always maintains the ideal running temperature, even on slower trails.

» Engine and Clutch: “Easy-Pull” diaphragm clutch with three different settings that allow the rider to adjust the lever feel and progression to his or her liking.

» Electronic Key/Safety System: Provides a safety system that prevents theft with a unique coded key that also has a tether to be used as a safety shutoff when worn around the rider’s wrist.

2025 EVO Model Introduction

Discover the Sport of Trial !

With 2025 approaching soon, Beta USA would like to invite riders of all disciplines to discover the wonderful sport of Trial with the introduction of the 2025 Evo Trial range. The EVO-lution of this model continues with updates to the front fork as well as an all-new rear shock providing a more refined ride that Beta riders are accustomed to.

Engine updates include a new combustion chamber to improve the low-range torque and power delivery to further enhance what has already been called “The best engine in Trial”.

The sport of trial has been proven to enhance riding skills for all other off-road and on-road riding disciplines making a Trial bike a perfect “second-bike” to ride. Trial offers a quiet, low-impact riding condition that is fun for all ages. The sport has been known to let the rider decide how much he or she wishes to be challenged as one could play ride openly in a small area with friends or sign up for a local event and select a class for the ultimate trial riding experience.

Beta offers the largest range of trial motorcycles in the world starting with the proven Evo 80, available in two-wheel sizes. The larger frame models include the 125, 200, 250, and 300. There are three versions of the 300cc models including the tried-and-true Evo 300, the softer power of the 300 SS, or the quiet and torquey performance of the Evo 300 4-stroke. Below are some examples to help narrow down your choice:

80 (Jr. and Sr.)

Perfect for young riders, the Evo 80 Jr. is suggested for riders between the ages of 9-11. The Sr. model has full-size wheels in a smaller chassis and has a suggested age range of 11-15 however some smaller adults will also find this model to be the perfect choice for starting out.

125/200:

These full-size models share the same chassis specifications as the 250 and 300 versions but arrive with a chrome-tube front fork and smaller engines. These models are perfect for riders starting out due to their forgiving power delivery that will not overwhelm the rider. The Evo 200 is the only one in the class and offers a light-weight feel but with added torque.

250/300 SS:

Both models are perfect for the Clubman rider, this is a class where most current motocross and off-road racers will compete in at the local level. The Evo 250 and the 300 SS (Which stands for Super Smooth) have similar power delivery characteristics with the SS model providing 20% more torque with less over-rev vs the 250.

300:

This is the number one selling trial model in the world, a proven bike that can be play-ridden or competed on at the highest level of the sport. The exceptional power delivery offers a broad range power delivery as well as a very light feel while in the section. The Evo 300 is a staple in the trial world.

300 4 Stroke:

For those who like thumpers, the Evo 300 4-stroke is the bike of choice. Over 8 lbs. lighter than the other brands’ 4-stroke as well as a tighter turning radius, the Evo 300 4-stroke is known for being a more gentle bike to ride while also being “Whisper quiet”. The bulletproof engine design is easy to work on and will provide years of trial fun!

2025 Evo 80 Sr.

2025 EVO 200 2-Stroke

2025 Evo 300 4-Stroke

New Features: (Excluding Evo 80)

Suspension: The 2025 EVO fork on the 250 and 300 features a new look with 39 mm tubes, 1 mm larger than the previous model. Produced by Ollé, the new fork provides an increase in the torsional rigidity at the front wheel, improving the precision and ease of the bike’s ride. A single-sided spring fork, with the right tube containing the fork spring which allows the fork to react quicker over the rocks and other section hazards. The spring preload can be adjusted as well to suit the rider’s needs. The other fork leg contains an all-new inner cartridge that is 2mm larger than the previous model. This new system can be adjusted as well to control the oil flow through the valving. The combination allows riders to fine-tune their front fork depending on conditions.

The reason for this change was to increase the rigidity of the front fork while at the same time reducing weight by using a special steel tube that is thinner in construction than the previous fork. This has also allowed a greater volume inside the fork tube to improve the oil flow rates, which provides a more progressive response to compression and greater precision in the customization of the settings.

The black surface treatment ensures the smoothest possible sliding, as well as a high-quality aesthetic appearance.

The rear shock is also all-new, once again from Ollé, with a body made entirely from aluminum to keep the weight down, the new single shock has a 36 mm piston derived from the Evo Factory model and is also made from hard-anodized aluminum, ensuring smooth sliding and durability. Like the fork, the shock is also completely adjustable in terms of preload via the traditional preload adjusters, as well as full hydraulic adjustment for rebound and overall oil flow.

The new suspension features provide a more progressive response for the bike in compression and improved rebound management, simplifying “floating” between rocks and the ability to absorb significant impacts, such as landing after jumping large obstacles. The end-of-travel buffering has also been optimized with the greatest focus on correct support during descent, to guarantee maximum grip of the front tire on the terrain.

2025 Evo 300 2-Stroke

Standard features on Full Size Evo Models (Excluding Evo 80)

» Hydro-Formed Aluminum Frame w/ Built-in Fuel Cell: Strong and rigid providing the perfect rider feedback while offering the tightest turning radius in the industry. The rear swing-arm is also made from hydro-formed aluminum.

» Tubeless Rear Tire: Provides sidewall flex while running very low tire pressures for added grip. Turn-buckle spoke nipples eliminate the rim strip for easier tire changes.

» Electronic key: The key is composed of two parts: one part remains fastened to the bike’s handlebars, while the other is magnetic (worn by the rider with a cord around their wrist), activating a mechanism in the event they are disconnected, functioning as a “Kill-Switch”. Unlike a normal kill switch, the new electronic key also incorporates an anti-theft function, preventing the bike from being started when disconnected, thanks to coding that uniquely links the bike to the key, protecting against theft of the vehicle when it is left unattended.

» Plastic and Airbox: Minimal plastic pieces to reduce weight including a formed tank cover that provides the proper routing of all cables and wires. The one-piece rear fender has an access lid for a quick air filter change. All new colors for the 2025 models in Italian Red.

Two-stroke engine – 250/300:

» Six-Speed Transmission: The first three speeds are designed for trial use while 4-6th are used for the loop riding in between sections. (Evo 4 Stroke has a five-speed transmission)

» Suspension: Updated front and rear suspension for 2025. Both front fork and rear shock have adjustments for spring pre-load as well as overall dampening adjustments. 250 and 300 models come with black hard-coated front fork tubes for less stiction.

» Engine Map Switch: Mounted on the tank cover, two settings including rain or sun mode which provide the perfect power depending on the conditions.

» Exhaust System: Contoured stainless steel head pipe with aluminum silencer. A spark arrestor is available as an option.