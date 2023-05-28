American Flat Track Championship Round 8 Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing duo Kody Kopp and Max Whale charged hard at Round 8 of the 2023 American Flat Track Championship, with Whale finishing in fifth position and Kopp sixth in the AFT Singles Main Event. That result allowed defending champion Kopp extended his points lead to 15 following The Red Mile in Kentucky.

After qualifying in ninth, Kopp powered his KTM 450 SX-F to a fourth-place finish in the second Heat race of the event, with his sights set on the night’s Main Event. A challenging 18-lap affair saw Kopp cross the line in sixth position, while managing to extend his lead in the AFT Singles series in the process.

Kody Kopp: “Had an up and down day here in Kentucky, struggled with a few things during the weekend, but as a team we worked hard together to try our best and we ended up with a sixth place. Considering where I was with seven laps to go, sixth is a positive – just need to keep chipping away and work hard over the three-week break.”

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate Whale finished qualifying in third position, before crossing the finish line in second place for the opening Heat race of the event, earning a place in the Dash-for-Cash, where the Australian would finish in P4. A measured ride in the Main Event resulted in a fifth-place result, which has the number 18 sitting fourth in the standings with 10 rounds remaining.

Max Whale: “We made huge improvements here for the Kentucky Red Mile. We worked super-hard in the week and a half off, and I can’t thank the team enough for all the work they do. Started out today on the back foot, but we came through with third in qualifying, second in the Heat, and made it through to the Dash, which is great for extra track time. Then ended up with fifth in the Main after a few mistakes on my end, but I’m happy with the progress we’ve made, and we’ll come out swinging in a few weeks.”

Next Race: DuQuoin Mile – Du Quoin, Illinois – June 17, 2023

Round 8 Results

AFT Singles Main Event

1. Trent Lowe, Honda

2. Chase Saathoff, Honda

3. Tom Drane, Yamaha

OTHER KTM

5. Max Whale, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

6. Kody Kopp, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

7. Dalton Gauthier, KTM

13. Landen Smith, KTM

14. Shayna Texter-Bauman, KTM

15. Travis Petton IV, KTM

18. Declan Bender, KTM

19. Logan Eisenhard, KTM

2023 AFT Singles Point Standings

1. Kody Kopp, 151 points

2. Dalton Gauthier, 136

3. Chase Saathoff, 136

4. Max Whale, 130

OTHER KTM

11. Justin Jones, 52

12. Shayna Texter-Bauman, 40

13. Travis Petton IV, 40

16. Logan Eisenhard, 28

22. Hunter Bauer, 16

23. Hayden Gillim, 14

24. Landen Smith, 11

25. Declan Bender, 10

26. Clarke Morian V, 10

27. Tanner Dean, 9

32. Olin Kissler, 4