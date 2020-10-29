Yamaha signs Florida racer for 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season

Malcolm Stewart

“I’m really excited to join the team. I know a lot of the guys from when I was around the team back in 2011. Gareth Swanepoel is my trainer and he works with their guys, plus I have a few buddies there. So, it isn’t a big change for me. It just kind of adds another piece to the puzzle.

“I’m definitely happy. The team has had a lot of success and has dominated the 250 class. They have a phenomenal setup and to be a part of their first year in the 450 class, it makes it more exciting for all of us. I feel like we have some good heavy hitters. Myself, Dylan Ferrandis, and Aaron Plessinger, every single one of us has won a 250 title. It should be a really good year. It’s only Supercross right now, but hopefully it goes well, and we can turn it into something in the future.”