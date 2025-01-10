Announcing the 2025 Liqui Moly Factory Beta Off-Road Team

The Liqui Moly Beta Factory Off-Road Team is excited to announce its official lineup for the 2025 season, showcasing a roster of exceptionally talented and determined riders. The West Coast Off-Road Team returns two champions, Zane Roberts and Dare DeMartile. Roberts won the 2024 AMA National Hare and Hound title on his Factory 480 RR. He recently re-signed with Beta Racing for another two years and is looking to carry that momentum from last season into 2025. Zane will continue to race the National Hare and Hound as well as the West Hare Scramble series this season. Our next champion is Dare DeMartile. A very successful 2024 campaign ended with Dare winning the WORCS Pro title. With a dominant showing in that series, DeMartile was able to wrap up the championship a full round early. In the NGPC series, Dare was also extremely competitive, finishing in second place on the season. In 2025 he will defend his WORCS title while chasing the NGPC crown on a Beta Factory 480 RR. The East Coast Off-Road Team returns Jhak Walker and adds Josh Strang to its lineup. Both riders will compete in GNCC Racing and at the National Enduro events. Josh Strang will manage the team’s day-to-day operations and will also race in the GNCC XC1 class on a Beta Factory 480 RR. In his nineteen seasons of GNCC racing, Strang has an XC1 championship, twenty-four wins, and eighty-seven podiums. His racing talent and expertise on the track will be a tremendous boost for the team. Strang’s teammate, Jhak Walker, has developed into a very competitive racer. Last year Walker raced the GNCC XC3 class where he won five times and podiumed every round but one. Heading into 2025 Jhak will step up a class and compete in XC2 on a Beta Factory 250 RR. Walker, who also re-signed with Beta Racing for two years, is eager to prove himself against tougher competition. With the full support of Beta Motorcycles, he aims to make a strong impression in his new class. “I think the whole team is ready to get back to racing! Both Dare and Zane have targets on their backs as they must defend their championship positions on the West Coast with a lot of tough competition facing them both. Josh Strang is going to be a great addition to the East Coast team as our XC1 rider in GNCC and East Coast Manager. He brings nearly two decades of racing experience at the top level to the team. That is going to be a huge benefit to our youngest rider, Jhak Walker, as he moves up from the 125 to the 250. Our bikes have never been better, and I feel that we have a great roster of riders to show everyone that Beta can win races, and ultimately, championships.” said Brian Marok, Team Manager.