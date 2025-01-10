TRIUMPH RACING ENTERS A1 WITH JORDON SMITH AND STILEZ ROBERTSON COMPETING IN 250SX WEST

With Jalek Swoll suffering an unfortunate pre-season injury in the lead up to the 2025 AMA SuperMotocross World Championship season, Triumph Racing will now be represented by Jordon Smith and Stilez Robertson at the opening round in Anaheim, California.

Entering his second season with the Triumph Racing Factory Team, Swoll was eager to build upon his successful 2024 campaign. Initial symptoms indicate a tendon injury, although Jalek will undergo further detailed medical analysis for a full diagnosis.

The injury may rule out Swoll for the 250SX East season, so Austin Forkner will switch coasts from West to East with Stilez Robertson now set to make his Triumph Racing debut this weekend inside Angel Stadium. Everyone at Triumph wishes Jalek a fast recovery as we look forward to the 2025 season kick off.

Jeremy Coker – General Manager, Triumph Racing America

“This is a very unfortunate injury for Jalek as he was riding very well, and I do believe this will just be a small speed bump for him and he will return stronger than ever. Triumph and the team will be here ready to go for him when he returns to form.”

Ian Kimber – Head of Global Racing Programs, Triumph Motorcycles

“It’s a real shame for Jalek to be injured this close to the season, especially after seeing how well he had been riding in off season practice. He was the backbone of the team last year, and I’m hopeful he makes a speedy recovery, so we can see him step it up again this year. Swapping coasts for Austin and Stilez will ensure that we have the best representation on the gate possible and continue to build on the successes we had last year.”



ABOUT TRIUMPH RACING

First established in 1902, Triumph Motorcycles has a glorious racing history, competing in and winning races in almost every class and field of motorcycle sporting achievement. From winning the second ever Isle of Man TT in 1908, through to 1960s road and track domination in Europe and America, right up to contemporary racing achievements with the Triumph triple powered 2014 and 2015 SuperSport titles and World SuperSport racing, Isle of Man SuperSport TT wins in 2014 and 2019, courtesy of Gary Johnson and Peter Hickman, plus an average speed of over 130mph 2023 by Peter Hickman on his Triumph STR765, and a thrilling last-lap victory at the legendary Daytona 200 by Brandon Paasch on the Street Triple 765 in 2022.

Triumph’s racing legend continues as the exclusive engine supplier to the FIM Moto2™ World Championship since the start of the 2019 season. Triumph Motorcycles provides all the teams with race-tuned 765cc triples, each of which is based on the class-leading Street Triple RS powerplant. Redefining the class, Triumph broke record after record in the inaugural year, including the first ever +300km/h Moto2™ top speed. Reflecting these great successes, the wonderful feedback, and partnerships that Triumph have had with the riders and their teams, and the incredible response from Triumph fans across the world, Triumph and Dorna decided to extend the relationship in 2021 and again in 2023, signing a new contract for another five years of racing: 2025 – 2029.

In 2021 Triumph announced its forthcoming entry into the Motocross and Enduro worlds with the single-minded ambition and commitment to develop a championship winning team.

In 2022, the appointment of Team Principal Bobby Hewitt and Team Manager Stephen ‘Scuba’ Westfall was announced. The team will be located at a dedicated new state-of-the-art private race facility in the USA.

In 2023, Triumph announced its intention to compete in the 2024 MXGP/MX2 and SuperMotocross World Championships and confirmed the appointment of two top class riders to lead its race development testing. Clément Desalle joined as test rider for the Triumph Racing MXGP/MX2 Team, run by Thierry Chizat-Suzzoni, and Iván Tedesco joined as full-time test rider for the Triumph Racing US SuperMotocross World Championship Team, led by Bobby Hewitt.

In September 2023, Triumph’s new 250cc motocross bike was revealed in public for the first time, at the SuperMotocross World Championship Final at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in California.

In October 2023, Monster Energy was unveiled as the title sponsor of the MX2 team, named ‘Monster Energy Triumph Racing’ and the race bike was unveiled at the Motocross of Nations. In November the riders Mikkel Haarup and Camden McLellan were announced.

In January 2024, the Triumph Racing SuperMotocross team line-up was announced with Jalek Swoll and Evan Ferry racing the 250SX East Supercross series, while Joey Savatgy joins them for the Pro Motocross series later in the year.

• In February 2024, Triumph Racing competed at its first ever Supercross event in Detroit in the 250SX East category with its new Triumph TF 250-X, while the Monster Energy Triumph Racing team competed in Spain as a pre-season warm-up for the MX2 World Championship.