Aragon MotoGP opens demanding triple-header in Spain Japan and Thailand

The Ducati Lenovo Team arrives at the MotorLand Aragón (Spain) for the fifteenth round of the 2022 MotoGP season

The Aragon GP opens the demanding triple-header in Spain, Japan and Thailand

MotoGP returns to action this weekend with the fifteenth round of the 2022 season, the Grand Prix of Aragon, scheduled from Friday 16th to Sunday 18th September at the MotorLand Aragón in Alcañiz (Spain).

The Spanish track, designed by the famous architect Herman Tilke, hosted the World Championship for the first time in 2010, its inaugural year. On that occasion, Casey Stoner took the top step of the podium with his Ducati. In total, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer has had two wins at the Aragonese circuit and the second one bears the name of Francesco Bagnaia, who scored his first MotoGP victory last year.

The Ducati Lenovo Team rider, fresh from winning the last home GP at Misano Adriatico and returning from two days of testing at the same track, arrives in Spain determined to continue with the momentum that saw him becoming the first Ducati rider to score four consecutive MotoGP wins. After his latest thrilling victory at Misano, Pecco is now second in the overall standings, 30 points behind leader Quartararo.

Teammate Jack Miller also arrives at Aragón determined to redeem himself after his crash at the last Grand Prix. At Misano, the Australian rider had once again demonstrated his excellent form by taking the pole position, but in the race, he crashed while in the lead. After the fourteenth round of the 2022 season, Miller finds himself in sixth place in the Championship, 88 points off the lead.

At Aragón, Ducati will also have the first “match point” to conquer, for the third consecutive year, the Constructors’ Championship, where it occupies the first position with 110 points. On the other hand, in the team classification is the Ducati Lenovo Team in the first place, with a 25-point advantage over Aprilia Racing.

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd (181 points)

“I am happy to be back racing at Aragón, where I took my first MotoGP win last year. In general, it’s a very good track for us, and I think we can be even faster this year than last year. In any case, we’ll face the weekend with the same approach as always: to give our best from Friday and focus exclusively on the race weekend, without thinking about the Championship.”

Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 6th (123 points)

“In the last race at Misano, we couldn’t capitalize on the great work we did over the weekend, so I hope to do that here at Aragon. Racing in Spain is always great because of the warmth of the crowd. My feeling with the Desmosedici GP continues to be excellent, and in the Misano test, we gathered more information to improve our bike further. I’m determined to do well and fight for the top positions in this last weekend in Europe before the two races in Asia”.

The Ducati Lenovo Team will take to the track for the first free practice session of the Grand Prix of Aragon on Friday, 16 September, at 9:55am local time (CEST). The Spanish round will also be the first of the triple-header that will continue in Asia with the Japanese GP the following week, followed by the Thai GP.

Circuit information

Country: Spain

Name: MotorLand Aragón

Best lap: Morbidelli (Yamaha), 1:48.089 (169 km/h) – 2020

Circuit record: Bagnaia (Ducati), 1:46.322 (171.9 km/h) – 2021

Top speed: Bagnaia (Ducati), Bagnaia (Ducati), 351.8 km/h – 2020

Track length: 5,1 km

Race distance: 23 laps (116,8 km)

Corners: 17 (10 left, 7 right)

2021 Results

Podium: 1° Bagnaia (Ducati), 2° M. Márquez (Honda), 3° Mir (Suzuki)

Pole Position: Bagnaia (Ducati), 1:46.322 (171.9 km/h)

Fastest lap: Márquez (Honda), 1:48.139 (169 km/h)

Rider Information

Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 63

GPs Started: 166 (61 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 20 (10 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

First GP win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 17 (10 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2, 2018)

Jack Miller

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 43

GPs Started: 186 (131 x MotoGP, 49 x Moto3, 6 x 125 cc)

First GP: Qatar 2015 (MotoGP), Qatar 2012 (Moto3), Germany 2011 (125 cc)

Wins: 9 (3 MotoGP + 6 Moto3)

First GP win: Netherlands 2016 (MotoGP), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 10 (2 MotoGP + 8 Moto3)

First pole: Argentina 2018 (MotoGP), USA 2014 (Moto3)

World Titles: –

Championship Information

Riders’ Standings

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2º (181 points)

Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 6º (123 points)

Manufacturers’ Standings

Ducati – 1º (321 points)

Teams’ Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 1° (304 points)