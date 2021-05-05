Atlanta American Flat Track Super TT Royal Enfield Almost Wins

Atlanta, GA May 5, 2021: Moto Anatomy x Royal Enfield rider Johnny Lewis captured fifth place during the American Flat Track (AFT) Atlanta Super TT at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Lewis was fast all weekend and despite a crash on the first lap that forced him to start from the back of the field, Lewis made quick work of the back half of the field and settled into fifth. The top five finish showcases the development work the team has done since the opening round in Volusia.

The Super TT format played well into Moto Anatomy X Royal Enfield rider’s strengths, as Lewis is an accomplished supermoto rider and rides motocross regularly as part of his training. During the opening lap, Lewis made a strong start, but high-sided coming out of the first corner, breaking his helmet visor and inflating his airbag suit. After the field was red-flagged, Lewis was able to regroup and rejoin the race at the back of the field.

“We showed great speed all weekend, but the incident on the first lap meant we had our work cut out for us,” said Moto Anatomy x Royal Enfield rider Johnny Lewis. “The team has been working extremely hard since Volusia. David and Bryan Lloyd along with the rest of the team have put in long hours to get more power out of the Twins FT. We ran at the top of the field all weekend and feel great about the progress we’ve made. Obviously, we had hoped for a podium result but that’s racing.”

The Atlanta Super TT course utilized both the front straightaway of the NASCAR oval and portions of dirt in the infield grass. The track made for great racing action and Lewis was running in the top two during practice and qualifying, then won his semi-final race in convincing fashion. The fifth-place finish and the speed shown by Lewis all weekend highlights the behind-the-scenes work the team continues to do in search of furthering the performance of the Twins FT package.

The American Flat Track season will return on May 22 at Texas Motor Speedway for the Mission Foods Texas Half Mile Presented by Roof Systems. Lewis will look to take the momentum from his fifth-place finish into the next round in Texas.

During the race weekend, the Get On! Moto Show will also take place around the speedway, with demo rides, custom bike displays, music, food and more Friday through Sunday. Johnny Lewis will also be hosting a Royal Enfield Slide School powered by Moto Anatomy that weekend as well.

About Royal Enfield

The oldest motorcycle company in continuous production in the world, Royal Enfield made its first motorcycle in 1901. A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield has created the mid-size motorcycle segment in India with its unique and distinctive modern classic motorcycles. With its manufacturing base in Chennai, India, Royal Enfield has been able to grow its production rapidly against a surge in demand for its motorcycles. Royal Enfield is a leading player in the global middleweight motorcycle market.

Royal Enfield North America (RENA) is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is developing a growing network of more than 125 dealers in North America, including the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. RENA currently offers the Himalayan, Meteor 350 and the 650 Twins: INT 650 and Continental GT 650 motorcycles along with a range of genuine motorcycle accessories and apparel.

The Moto Anatomy x Royal Enfield team is supported by Harris Performance, SENA, Spectro Oils, Beringer Brakes, Solid Performance, EVS, ODI, Just 1, Tucker, Saddlemen, S&S Cycle, Team Lawant, Quayle Construction and Goon Glass and Rubber.