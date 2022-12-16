Beta Announces Partnership with MRT Racing for 2023 MXGP Season

Betamotor is pleased to announce the new partnership with MRT Racing for the next seasons of the MXGP Motocross World Championship. Two years after its debut in the MXGP World Championship, Betamotor decided to renew its Motocross commitment by teaming up with MRT Racing who is strongly motivated to support Beta in its growth in the Queen Class of Motocross. Beta MRT Racing Team will race the motocross season aboard the Beta 450 RX. The MRT Racing Team, an all-Italian organization born in Viterbo, Italy, made its debut in the Motocross World Championship in 2012, immediately achieving great results. Their decades-long experience in racing alongside young riders and motocross professionals, make MRT the ideal team to continue Beta’s efforts in MXGP. The goal hasn’t changed. Beta continually pushes to challenge the undisputed dominance of the Austrian and Japanese manufacturers and aims to go well beyond the Top Ten, which was achieved with the first RX 450 at its MXGP debut two years ago. In addition to the new partnership announcement, the team lineup changes up following the retirement of Jeremy Van Horebeek at the end of the 2022 season. Rejoining the team is the experienced Alessandro Lupino. Though he had his 2022 season derailed by injuries, Lupino has worked hard and now has managed to regain form and spirit as he prepares for the 2023 campaign. Joining Lupino on the team is new rider Ben Watson from Nottingham, England. Watson is considered to be one of the most promising young British riders in recent history. In the last few years, Watson has a Top Five finish in the MX2 World Championship in both 2018 and 2020, with wins in the GPs of Lommel and Pietramurata. Watson made the jump to MXGP in 2021. In 2022, he just missed out on the Top Ten in the final 2022 MXGP standings by a handful of points, but Watson showed great potential and looks to build on those results to find peak performance on the Beta 450 RX.