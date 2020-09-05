BLOCKBUSTER WEEKEND RACING ACTION – SEPTEMBER 4-7th

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 4.

The opening weekend in September continues to see global race action increasing for Suzuki teams with Bennetts British Superbikes back in action and two rounds of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross in America.

Race series events have been continually modified and rescheduled over the past six months due to the ongoing crisis, with rules on social distancing and varying regional legislation in each country playing a major factor with calendar changes, but this weekend, the Bennetts British Superbike Championship third round will take place at the historic Silverstone Circuit in the UK.

In America, the Lucas Oil RedBud National in Buchanan, Michigan will host two rounds back-to-back with Round 4 and Round 5 taking place over four days.

On track today, the JGRMX/ Yoshimura/ Suzuki Racing Team, with 450-class riders Joey Savatgy and Fredrik Noren aboard their RM-Z450 machinery, plus 250 rider Alex Martin (RM-Z250) are in action for the opening sessions and Round 4 racing at the RedBud MX track.

At the Silverstone Circuit in Northamptonshire, some 4000 miles away, Buildbase Suzuki riders Kyle Ryde and stand-in Gino Rea – deputising for injured Keith Farmer – have been on circuit for initial practice and set-up with their GSX-R1000 machinery today ahead of qualifying and weekend racing.

September 5-6: Round 3. Bennetts British Superbike Championship. Silverstone Circuit. Northampton. UK.

September 4-7: Rounds 4 & 5. Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. RedBud National MX. Buchanan. Michigan. USA.