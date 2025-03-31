BMW Motorrad ADV-X returns to Sun Peaks British Columbia for epic third year

Richmond Hill, ON. The highly anticipated BMW Motorrad ADV-X is back for its third year, inviting GS customers to embark on an unforgettable adventure in the stunning landscapes of British Columbia. From September 7–13, 2025, riders from across Canada will gather to explore over 1,880 km of breathtaking terrain, ranging from the Pacific shores to the majestic Columbia Mountain Ranges. This year, ADV-X promises to be the most exhilarating yet, with pre-planned routes designed to thrill, challenge, and inspire riders of all skill levels. Participants will experience a diverse mix of gravel roads, forest trails, and rugged single-track paths, all while putting their BMW GS motorcycles to the ultimate test.

BMW Motorrad ADV-X (03/2025)

Highlights of the 2025 BMW Motorrad ADV-X include:

Guided Riding Experience: Fully guided tours with support from BMW Motorrad technicians, ensuring a safe and enjoyable journey.

Comprehensive Support: Trailside support and tire service available throughout the event.

Accommodation: Enjoy 6 nights at the iconic Sun Peaks Resort, a perfect base for adventure.

Culinary Delights: All meals included—daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner to fuel your riding experience.

Exclusive Event Package: Each participant will receive a commemorative ADV-X event package to remember this incredible journey.

Transportation will be available from BMW Motorrad retailers coast-to-coast, making it easy for GS customers to join this epic adventure with their own motorcycle.

This announcement of the 2025 ADV-X comes on the heels of BMW Motorrad releasing the new R 1300 GSA and introducing the new R 12 G/S, two remarkable additions to the adventure motorcycle lineup that exemplify BMW’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the world of adventure motorcycling.

The R 1300 GSA is engineered for those who seek the ultimate adventure experience. With its powerful engine, advanced suspension, and cutting-edge technology, this motorcycle is designed to conquer any terrain. Riders will appreciate the enhanced comfort and control, making long-distance journeys more enjoyable than ever. The R 1300 GSA is not just a motorcycle; it’s a gateway to exploration, allowing riders to tackle challenging landscapes with confidence and ease.

Meanwhile, the new R 12 G/S pays homage to BMW’s rich heritage while incorporating modern advancements. This bike is perfect for both on-road and off-road adventures, offering versatility and agility that appeals to a wide range of riders. Its lightweight design and responsive handling make it an ideal choice for those looking to navigate through urban environments or venture into the wild. The R 12 G/S embodies the spirit of adventure, encouraging riders to explore new horizons and create unforgettable memories.

At BMW Motorrad, adventure motorcycling is not just a segment; it is a passion that drives to lead the industry. The commitment to quality, performance, and rider satisfaction has established BMW as the undisputed leaders in the adventure motorcycle market. The ADV-X event is a testament to BMW’s dedication, bringing together a community of enthusiasts who share a love for exploration and the open road.

There is no better time to experience the thrill of riding through some of Canada’s most awe-inspiring landscapes. Whether you’re a seasoned rider or new to the adventure, this event is designed to create lasting memories and foster a community of passionate BMW GS enthusiasts.

The BMW Motorrad ADV-X program is managed and hosted in partnership with Enduro Park Canada. For more information, please visit www.advx.ca