Daytona 200 Enters MotoAmerica Era This Weekend

Sunnyvale, Calif., March 9, 2022 – One of the world’s iconic motorcycle racing events, the Daytona 200, will be held this weekend over March 10-12 and will see the debut of American Josh Herrin and the Ducati Panigale V2 against some of America’s finest tarmac protagonists.



Herrin has been hard at work in recent weeks, putting in the miles on the street and at a variety of track days across Southern California as he gets used to the characteristics of the Ducati L-twin. The former MotoAmerica Superbike Champion has gelled perfectly with the new-generation Supersport Panigale V2 and will be looking for nothing less than Ducati’s second 200 victory on the high Floridian banks to go with his win from 2010.



The 2022 Daytona 200 will be the first edition run under the management of the AMA and MotoAmerica, and will herald a new era for America’s Great Race with many of the sport’s leading stars in North America in attendance.



Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York): “Since I started racing the Daytona 200 in 2009, it’s always been one of my favorite tracks and riding for Ducati is huge for me. It’s a completely different bike and I’m gelling with it well. I love it on track and it is equally fun on the street. Working with Bobby (Shek, Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York, Team Principal) the Denaples family, and everyone involved in the team has been fantastic. Everyone from Ducati Corse in Italy, and the CEO of Ducati North America Jason Chinnock, has been very hands-on, and we’re all really excited about the year ahead. “ Herrin continued. “Going into the 200, we have a beautiful, brand new bike, and I’m so pumped to be back at Daytona. We’ll be up there fighting for the win and hopefully we can come home with the win and Rolex. I can’t wait to get out there and race.”



The 2022 Daytona 200 starts with official practice on Thursday, March 10, with the 80th running of the race scheduled for Saturday, March 12 at 1:00 p.m. EST.