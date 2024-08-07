Ducati Corse MotoGP pleased to sign two-year agreement Fabio Di Giannantonio

Ducati Corse and Fabio Di Giannantonio Together in 2025-2026 Ducati Corse is pleased to announce that it has signed a two-year agreement (2025-2026) with Fabio Di Giannantonio. In 2025 and 2026, the rider from Rome will continue to race with Ducati’s factory-supported VR46 Racing Team aboard an official Desmosedici GP.



Born in Rome in 1998, Fabio made his MotoGP debut with the Gresini Racing team in 2022 on the Borgo Panigale-based constructor’s bike. In his first season of adaptation to the new category, Diggia scored an exciting first pole position in the Italian Grand Prix. In 2023, after an uphill first part of the season, Fabio finally put himself in the limelight by hitting his first podium in Australia (third) and then achieving his first premier-class success in Qatar in the year’s penultimate round.



At the end of this promising season, the Roman rider finally joined the VR46 Racing Team in 2024, with which he will continue to race for the next two years.



Luigi Dall’Igna (Ducati Corse General Manager):

“We are happy to have Fabio Di Giannantonio among our Ducati riders for the next two years. Diggia has always shown great confidence in our project, and his dedication and talent have led him to grow steadily in MotoGP. We are confident that together with the VR46 Racing Team and having an official Desmosedici GP, he will have even more opportunities to bring out his full potential. Welcome officially to the Ducati family, Fabio!”



Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46 Racing Team):

“Being able to sign this contract was significant for me, and I am proud of it. I will be part of the Ducati family for two years and continue with my VR46 Racing Team. This represents a milestone and a significant starting point for my sporting growth. With Ducati’s support and having an official bike, we can continue to grow and achieve great things together. I want to thank Ducati for its trust, Claudio, Gigi, Mauro, and the VR46 Racing Team that believed in me last year during a difficult moment. So, a big thank you also to Vale, Uccio, Pablo, all the team members, and my staff because this whole journey would never have been possible without them.”