Ducati fine-tuning their bikes at Losail International Circuit

Miller closes in second position the first 2021 MotoGP pre-season test in Qatar. Ninth Bagnaia

The Ducati Lenovo Team continues its preparations for the 2021 MotoGP World Championship at Losail International Circuit in Doha (Qatar) that will host the Qatar GP at the end of this month. As they were on track yesterday, working on getting back the feeling with the Desmosedici GP bikes and getting acquainted with their new team, Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia, returned to action today, continuing to fine-tuning their bikes.

Miller closed the first two-day test at Losail in second place. The Australian stopped the clock at 1:54.017, taking over a second off his best time from yesterday and finishing just 77 thousandths behind leader Quartararo.

Pecco Bagnaia was ninth. The rider from Turin, who was busy testing several new items on his bike today, closed with a fastest time in 1:54.651, just 634 thousandths behind his teammate.

Ducati MotoGP Test Team rider Michele Pirro continued the developing work on the Desmosedici GP21, completing 20 laps today, on its third day of testing in Qatar.

Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team, #43) – 1:54.017 (2nd – 57 laps)

“I’m pleased with these first two days of testing with my new team. Today I lapped mainly with the new fairing: the sensations are very positive, and the bike seems more stable. Despite the regulation restrictions, the team has done a fantastic job over the winter! For now, as is often the case here in Qatar, we are all very close, and we will be even closer at the end of these two tests! I expect a very fierce race weekend! Now I’m going to rest over the next two days to get back on track on Wednesday, more focused on our testing program.”

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team, #63) – 1:54.651 (9th – 48 laps)

“Today was a very demanding day, but I’m satisfied with the work we were able to complete. We tested a lot of new items, and so far, the feeling has been positive. Fortunately, we’ll now have two days to work on the data we’ve gathered today and set up the work for the next three days of free practices that we will have here in Qatar next week”.

The Ducati Lenovo Team riders will be back on track at Losail Circuit next week, from 10th-12th March, for the final three days of official pre-season testing.