Ducati Lenovo Team’s Bagnaia and Márquez second and third in Brembo Grand Prix of Italy

The Ducati Lenovo Team enjoyed a solid start to the weekend at the ‘Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello’, which is hosting the ninth event of the season: the Brembo Grand Prix of Italy. Francesco Bagnaia ended the day in second position, followed closely by his teammate Marc Márquez.

Bagnaia showed excellent feeling aboard his Desmosedici GP machine during the afternoon session. He moved into first place with four minutes left on the clock and eventually finished second, only 0.110secs behind the top spot. Márquez returned to the top three in the closing stages, despite a less-than-perfect third sector in his time attack.

The Ducati Lenovo Team will be back on track tomorrow morning at 10:10 local time (GMT +2) for Free Practice 2, followed by Q2 at 11:15 and the 11-lap ninth Sprint race of the 2025 season at 15:00.

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd

“The bike’s behaviour this morning was a little strange, and at the beginning of the afternoon session, I had very low grip at the rear. Then we fitted a new soft tyre, and everything changed: the feeling had improved, which was a huge relief—so I’m really happy. In the two time-attack laps, the feeling stayed excellent and I was able to push hard; unfortunately, I ran out of fuel on the second attempt, which was a bit of a pity. Still, I’m very happy”.

Marc Márquez (#93 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd

“Today we understood that the base setup is not bad. I feel quite comfortable considering we’re at Mugello, which is a track where both Pecco and Alex are really strong – but I’m close, and that’s important. We’ll try to maintain this level tomorrow. We mainly worked with the medium tyre, and tomorrow we’ll test the soft compound to decide the best option for the race. We still need to keep working to ride as cleanly as possible, and here at Mugello that takes a bit more effort to achieve”.