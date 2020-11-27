Ducati Partners with World’s Best Liqueur for MotoGP

Amaro Montenegro named Ducati Corse Official Partner in the MotoGP Championship until the end of 2022.

Two of Bologna’s most famous heritage brands come together in a watershed international partnership.

The deal, coming immediately after Ducati’s win in the 2020 MotoGP Constructors’ World Championship, will lead to marketing activities in the UK, USA, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and other European countries.

Bologna, 26 November 2020 – The world-famous motorcycle manufacturer Ducati is delighted to announce a two-year global partnership with Amaro Montenegro, Italy’s no.1 premium Amaro.



The accord is a true landmark moment for both Bologna-based companies who share a rich and distinct heritage and passion for Italian craftsmanship that has shaped the community and culture of the Emilia Romagna region, in northern Italy.



The partnership with Ducati Corse, the racing division of the Bologna-based manufacturer which this year was crowned MotoGP Constructors’ World Champion for the second time, will run from January until the end of 2022 and will see Amaro Montenegro named Official Partner of the Ducati Team in the MotoGP Championship.



Amaro Montenegro will have a prominent presence in VIP trackside hospitality at both exclusive customer and consumer events, whilst also supporting local subsidiaries in markets including the UK, the USA, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Australia and New Zealand. Marketing activities will also see Amaro Montenegro feature across above the line and point of sale as well as throughout social and digital content and comms.



“We were looking forward to announcing this new partnership with Amaro Montenegro, a historical Italian liqueur brand” said Luigi Dall’Igna Ducati Corse General Manager. “We are very proud to have Amaro Montenegro as Official Partner for the coming top-class racing seasons. We are both ambassadors of the Italian Excellence around the world, and we are two iconic brands who share Bologna as territory of origin, we both embody tradition, passion and a young team spirit. This is the perfect starting point, and I’m sure this will be just the beginning of a long and consistent partnership”.



Marco Ferrari, CEO, Gruppo Montenegro, said: “We are incredibly excited to announce the launch of this historic partnership between Amaro Montenegro and Ducati Corse. Having spent months behind the scenes working together on this collaboration, we strongly believe it will bring to life a shared passion for Italian craftsmanship that will capture the hearts and minds of millions of people across the world. Both brands have unique heritage and history and have worked tirelessly to push the boundaries in their respective fields, never compromising on quality and retaining a strong sense of community. We are incredibly excited to work closely together for the next 2 years”.



As ‘Official Spirit’ Partner, Amaro Montenegro will, for the first time, introduce the complex and unique flavours of the iconic herbal liqueur to an international audience. Ducati Corse and Amaro Montenegro both have a commitment towards responsible drinking and will keep raising awareness on the issues related to drinking and riding, and positively influencing their communities through a series of co-created assets set to be released online in 2021.



Ducati Corse wishes you to enjoy Amaro Montenegro responsibly #DONTDRINKANDRIDE.



About Amaro Montenegro

Amaro Montenegro celebrated as the world’s best liqueur* was perfected in 1885 and features the essence of 40 botanicals from around the globe, collected during the travels of explorer and herbalist Stanislao Cobianchi. The signature complex taste is characterized by a pleasing blend of sweet and bitter notes. Amaro Montenegro is a favourite of bartender and mixologists for its tremendous versatility in crafting inventive cocktails and adding a flavourful twist to classic drinks. What distinguishes Amaro Montenegro from other herbaceous liqueurs is its balanced bitter-sweet flavour, smooth texture, and milder proof – making it the difference in the drink. A product of Bologna Italy, Amaro Montenegro’s secret recipe remains unchanged as does the boiling, maceration and distillation process that was practised more than 130 years ago.



*Amaro Montenegro was named 2018 Best Liqueur by the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition