Harley-Davidson’s Battle of the Kings Voting Closes Soon

BATTLE OF THE KINGS BY HARLEY-DAVIDSON® ORIGINALS

The Battle of the Kings custom bike competition has produced hundreds of unique and coveted machines since its first head-to-head in 2015 with the results inspiring riders across the UK & Ireland to start their own custom journey.

Like all things 2020, this year’s version is a little different – the battle is only open to bikes from Harley-Davidson Originals – the approved used bike programme from H-D. Whatever your custom project, Originals offers some fantastic options – either a complete blank canvas, or a bike that has already started its customization journey.

To prove this, and to qualify for the competition, either the donor bike or the completed custom you see here, must have been available through Originals between January 2019 and November 2020.
H-D Originals offers a wide variety of bikes that are up to 15 years old, so there’s something for everyone. Each Originals motorcycle has been painstakingly inspected to ensure it lives up to the marque and is only available from an Authorised Harley-Davidson® dealer.

– 120-point check
– 12-month HARLEY | ORIGINALS WARRANTY™ – you can extend this cover
– 12-month HARLEY | RESCUE & RECOVERY™ – roadside recovery assistance and homestart
– HPI – to ensure major damage repaired status or finance owing
– Mileage Verification
– Qualification for optional H.O.G.® membership

Just as with a new Harley-Davidson, all bikes from the Originals programme qualify for 7-day ride away insurance cover and an agreed value for custom parts and accessories when insured by Harley-Davidson Insurance Services. Check out the selection below and cast your vote to crown the 2020 King.

Vote

Mr J – 2020 Fat Boy® 114
MR J – 2020 FAT BOY® 114Lind Harley-Davidson, Reading
The FS1200R – 2017 Roadster™
THE FS1200R – 2017 ROADSTER™Sykes Harley-Davidson, Lewes
Old Blue – Softail Street Bob®
OLD BLUE – SOFTAIL STREET BOB®Southampton Harley-Davidson
Bad Hombre - 2014 Softail® Deluxe
BAD HOMBRE – 2014 SOFTAIL® DELUXEWest Coast Harley-Davidson, Glasgow
Gold Digger – 2019 Fat Boy® 114
GOLD DIGGER – 2019 FAT BOY® 114Maidstone Harley-Davidson
Guerrilla Slim - 2016 Softail Slim®
GUERRILLA SLIM – 2016 SOFTAIL SLIM®Warr’s Harley-Davidson, King’s Road
Rhapsody in Blue - 2020 Street Bob®
RHAPSODY IN BLUE – 2020 STREET BOB®Edinburgh Harley Davidson
Street Tracker – 2019 Forty-Eight®
STREET TRACKER – 2019 FORTY-EIGHT®Lind Harley-Davidson, Guildford
Gold Rush – 2019 Fat Boy® 114
GOLD RUSH – 2019 FAT BOY® 114Sycamore Harley-Davidson, Rutland
The Crook - 2018 Road King®
THE CROOK – 2018 ROAD KING®Warr’s Harley-Davidson, Kings Road
Time – 2019 Softail Breakout® 114
TIME – 2019 SOFTAIL BREAKOUT® 114Southampton Harley-Davidson
