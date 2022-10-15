Ducati will start from MotoGP front row for 11th time this season

Front-row start for Pecco Bagnaia at the Australian GP, third in qualifying. Jack Miller, eighth, will start from the third row at Phillip Island

Jorge Mart󠇧in sets the new circuit record at Phillip Island and gets his third pole position of the season with the Desmosedici GP of the Pramac Racing Team

Pecco Bagnaia will start from the front row for the 11th time this season in tomorrow’s Australian GP at Phillip Island. The Ducati Lenovo Team rider set the third fastest time in this afternoon’s qualifying session, lapping in 1:27.953.

His teammate Jack Miller, who this morning had Turn 4 entitled to him, which now bears the name “Miller Corner”, will instead start from the third row. Sixth after this morning’s FP3, the Australian rider set the eighth fastest time in Q2 in 1:28.116.

In the third-last Grand Prix of the 2022 season, the Desmosedici GP of Jorge Martin (Pramac Racing Team) will start from pole position, the fourteenth obtained by Ducati this year in MotoGP. The Spanish rider lapped in 1:27.767, also setting a new circuit record.

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd (1:27.953)

“The goal of today’s qualifying was the front row, so I am satisfied with the result. During FP4, we managed to take a good step forward: at the beginning of the session, I didn’t have a great feeling with the bike, but from the second exit, we managed to improve some aspects that allowed me to be fast in Q2 as well. Tomorrow I foresee a group race: we will have to manage the tires well, especially at the beginning, and then start pushing when the opportunity presents itself. We have a good pace, and I think I have the potential to fight for the win.”

Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 8th (1:28.116)

“For the third time in a row, we will start from the third row in the race and, in the last two, we have been fighting for the win, so the goal will be to repeat that tomorrow. My Desmosedici GP here at Phillip Island is working well, and the feeling is positive. Today we were able to make big steps forward compared to yesterday, but we still need to fix some aspects to try to make the bike turn better. If we can do that, I believe we will have a good chance to fight for the win. Racing the home Grand Prix is always exciting, and I’m looking forward to racing in front of all my fans!”

The Ducati Lenovo Team riders will be back on track tomorrow at 9:40am local time (00:40 am in Italy) for the warm-up, while the Australian GP will get underway at 2pm Australian time (5am Italian time) over a 27-lap distance.