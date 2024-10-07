Stunning Second in MX2 Class at Monster Energy Motocross of Nations

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Karlis Reisulis has excelled at the 2024 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Great Britain to secure second overall in the MX2 class. Racing at the 77th edition of the prestigious event for his home nation of Latvia, the talented youngster’s race finishes of 12th and eighth earned him an impressive runner-up result. In addition to his B-Final victory, he was presented with the event’s Best Performance award. Rounding out a positive day for Yamaha, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Maxime Renaux placed second in the Open class, with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac matching the results of Reisulis and Renaux in the MXGP category.

The annual, season-ending Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations took place in Matterley Basin, Great Britain, for 2024. The popular circuit, set in a shallow valley with plenty of sizable jumps, is always a spectacular venue for riders and spectators alike, and for the 2024 edition, it was prepared to perfection.

With Team Latvia not qualifying for the main races after Saturday’s qualification races, Reisulis and his teammates, Mairis Pumpurs and Edvards Bidzans, lined up for the B-Final on Sunday morning. Following a race-long battle with Yamaha-mounted Isak Gifting, Reisulis won the race, and with his teammates also delivering strong results, Team Latvia were the 20th and final team to qualify for the main races.

Reisulis then took to the line for Race One, which saw MX2 compete with the MXGP riders. After a mid-pack start, the Latvian charged hard for an eventual 12th in the race and second MX2 rider behind newly crowned MX2 World Champion, Kay de Wolf. In Race Two, where he competed with Open class riders, Reisulis improved to finish eighth and as the third-placed MX2 rider. The Yamaha YZ250FM racer’s fantastic performance placed him second overall behind de Wolf on the day, and with his victory in the B-Final, he was certainly deserving of the event’s Best Performance award.

Renaux competed for Team France in the Open class, one year on from winning on home soil. Eager to impress in Great Britain to retain the Chamberlain Trophy, the Frenchman charged hard from a mid-pack start in his first race to fourth, then followed that up with ninth-place result in Race Three against the MXGP class riders, securing second overall. Team France would ultimately place fifth overall in the final classification.

Team USA’s Tomac acclimatised quickly to racing in Europe and challenged Tim Gajser for outright victory in Race One before crossing the finish line in second. The American then carried his speed and form into the decisive third race, where he placed third to secure his runner-up result in class and helped Team USA to second overall.

Also in action for the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team was Jago Geerts, who placed seventh overall in the Open Class as part of Team Belgium, while Andrea Bonacorsi secured ninth in the same class competing for Team Italy.

Next year, the 78th edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations takes place at Ironman Raceway in Indiana, USA, on October 3-5.