Josh Herrin Seals 2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship

A second place for Herrin at New Jersey Motorsports Park seals the deal in the title

Sunnyvale, Calif., September 10, 2022 — Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC) wrote his name into the MotoAmerica history books today with a second place in race one at New Jersey Motorsports Park, clinching his and Ducati’s first MotoAmerica Supersport Championship.

The Californian came into the weekend with a 76-point advantage over Yamaha’s Rocco Landers and only needed to finish ahead of Landers in race one to take the title. With Landers taking third in race one, Herrin has become a three-time AMA-sanctioned national road racing champion and will now be known as the first rider anywhere in the world to win a national championship for Ducati Motor Holdings on the Ducati Panigale V2.

Herrin’s season was one marked by unerring consistency. A double win first time out at Road Atlanta set the tone for the 2022 season, with four straight wins at The Ridge and Laguna Seca firmly shifting the title tide in his and Ducati’s favor.

In all, Herrin had finished on the podium in every race bar one, when he finished fourth in race one at VIRginia International Raceway—an incredible record given the competitiveness of the MotoAmerica Supersport field.

Herrin will now turn his attention to the season’s final three races starting tomorrow at New Jersey Motorsports Park as he attempts to put an exclamation point on what has been a dominant first season in red with Ducati.

2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship (as of race one at New Jersey Motorsports Park)

P1 – Josh Herrin (Ducati) 329

P2 – Rocco Landers (Yamaha) 249

P3 – Tyler Scott (Suzuki) 192

P4 – Benjamin Smith (Yamaha) 134

P5 – Josh Hayes (Yamaha) 123

Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Ducati – #2): “I’m super-stoked to wrap the title up today,” Herrin said. “That was our goal this weekend—we needed to finish in front of Rocco Landers to get the championship and luckily, we were able to do that. It was a hard fight and this wasn’t something that came easy. Now we can go into the last three races with that weight off our shoulders and have some fun. It will be interesting to see how the weather is tomorrow with the rain forecast, but either way, I’m looking forward to a few stress-free races and then to get home and have some family time and let this all soak in.”

Race two for MotoAmerica Supersport from New Jersey Motorsports Park will go green on Sunday, September 11 at 1:20 pm EDT.