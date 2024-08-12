Tenth MXGP podium in-a-row for Jeffrey Herlings with 3rd place in Sweden MXGP

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing started another back-to-back Grand Prix stint with two more trophies at Uddevalla and the annual trip to Sweden. The fifteenth MXGP fixture of the year took place in sunny, warm and breezy conditions north of Gothenburg and Jeffrey Herlings finished 3rd with his KTM 450 SX-F while Andrea Adamo returned to the MX2 rostrum as runner-up on the KTM 250 SX-F.

Jeffrey Herlings keeps pace in pursuit of the 2024 MXGP title with his eleventh podium of the season and tenth in a row. #84 is 3rd in the standings and 48 points from the red plate

MX2 World Champion Andrea Adamo returns from his torso injury to earn a fifth piece of MX2 silverware this season with results of 4th and 2nd in the motos

Liam Everts and Sacha Coenen classify 6th and 11th respectively; the Belgian struggled with a stomach issue while the latter dealt with pain in both legs due to a crash on Saturday

European Championship action takes place at Uddevalla: Cas Valk is 4th overall in round 8 of 11 in EMX250 with the KTM 250 SX-F, while Gyan Doensen is 3rd with the KTM 125 SX in EMX125 (also round 8 of 11). Both Dutch youngsters hold P2 in their respective series

The Grand Prix of the Netherlands will bring MXGP back into the sand with the compact and challenging circuit in Arnhem hosting round sixteen next weekend.

Uddevalla, one of the longest-serving, time-honored venues on the MXGP calendar, altered the hard-packed stony layout to generate more lines and passing places for the 2024 Swedish Grand Prix. The changes increased the technicality of the course but starts were still at a premium for podium potential. A large crowd filled the rocky hillsides in the first of three consecutive weekends that will pull the championship to the Netherlands and then to Switzerland.

Saturday’s RAM Qualification race saw Jeffrey Herlings recover from a first turn crash (when he couldn’t avoid a fallen rider) to grab 7th and salvage some championship points as well as secure a reasonable slot in the gate for the motos on Sunday. In the MX2 Heat Liam Everts was 5th, with Sacha Coenen nursing sore legs after a tumble in practice but able to score 7th and Andrea Adamo ranked 10th in his comeback to the class.

On Sunday Herlings was nudged off the track around the second corner of the opening MXGP race. The Dutchman entered ‘salvage mode’ from that moment and only a small mistake and stall midway through the last lap prevented him from capturing a decent 4th place. The second moto start was better, and he immediately slotted into P2 on the first lap. Jeffrey tried to close to Jorge Prado, particularly through the backmarkers, and came close on the final circulation. He briefly had to pick-up and recover the #84 machine after a slip. Jeffrey sustained a bang to his left hand but made sure of 2nd place and 3rd overall.

In MX2, Andrea Adamo rode brightly to walk the rostrum for the first time since the Grand Prix of West Nusa Tenggara (round eleven) and for a satisfactory comeback after his torso lesion from the Czech Republic three weeks ago. Adamo performed strongly to make sure of 4th in a static first moto. Everts was more than 30 seconds behind in 5th as Coenen entered the top ten with 10th. The second race solidified the overall ranking with Andrea taking a comfortable 2nd. Liam was dealing with stomach cramps but gritted out the 30 minutes and 2 lap distance for another 5th. Sacha also persevered and banked points for 12th.

Arnhem, sand and home territory for Jeffrey Herlings now lies in store as the Motorsportpark Gelderland stages the sixteenth Grand Prix of the campaign and welcomes the world championship for the second year in a row.

Jeffrey Herlings, 5th and 2nd for 3rd overall in MXGP: “This wasn’t an easy one. I had nowhere to go at the start on Saturday and this is definitely not the easiest of tracks for passing. I got back some points. I had work to do in the first moto after being pushed out: this did not help. A good start finally arrived in the second moto. I was behind Jorge [Prado] and I kept the distance but then had a pretty big one on the last lap. I still managed to finish on the podium and we have ten in a row now so I hope to keep the streak going. Next up is Arnhem. I hope my hand will be OK and it doesn’t feel too bad. The home GP always gives you the extra little boost usually and I hope I can use that to my advantage.”

Andrea Adamo, 4th and 2nd for 2nd overall in MX2: "I was happy with my riding and speed today. I had missed one GP and I was 'sleeping' in the Qualification race so this morning I had to wake up! I didn't have the best start in the first moto but I made some passes and finished pretty good. In the second I almost had the lead but made a mistake. I needed a few laps to pass Simon [Laegenfelder] for 2nd but then tried to keep the same pace the whole moto to see if there were any mistakes from Lucas [Coenen] but he was strong and I took P2. It was nice to get back on the podium, especially after missing Lommel. I was motivated to come back…and I hope from now until the end of the season I can keep this pace and be at the front."

Liam Everts, 5th and 5th for 6th overall in MX2: “I was feeling pretty good in the qualifying race, even though I had a tumble and finished 5th: it was OK, nothing to get over-the-moon about. I started around 8-9th in the first moto, got up to 5th and things were going well but then I had really bad stomach cramps. I didn’t feel well. I managed to finish 5th but between the motos was really hard and pretty messy. Considering everything, I was happy to finish the second moto! I managed to make it to the end. I wanted more from the weekend but that’s the way it is.”

Sacha Coenen, 10th and 12th for 11th overall in MX2: “I had a big crash in Timed Practice yesterday and hurt my legs and ankle so it was hard today. I tried my best to race, and to finish both motos was the most important…but the result was not what we wanted. I think I will be OK for next week.”

Results MXGP Sweden 2024

1. Jorge Prado (ESP), GASGAS, 1-1

2. Tim Gajser (SLO), Honda, 2-3

3. Jeffrey Herlings (NED), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 5-2

18. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA), Husqvarna 18-17

Standings MXGP 2024 after 15 of 20 rounds

1. Tim Gajser (SLO), Honda, 757 points

2. Jorge Prado (ESP), GASGAS, 740

3. Jeffrey Herlings (NED), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 709

13. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA), Husqvarna, 217

Results MX2 Sweden 2024

1. Lucas Coenen (BEL) Husqvarna 1-1

2. Andrea Adamo (ITA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 4-2

3. Simon Laegenfelder (GER), GASGAS, 3-3

5. Kay de Wolf (NED), Husqvarna 7-4

6. Liam Everts (BEL), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 5-5

11. Sacha Coenen (BEL) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 10-12

Standings MX2 2024 after 15 of 20 rounds

1. Kay de Wolf (NED) Husqvarna, 725 points

2. Lucas Coenen (BEL) Husqvarna, 676

3. Simon Laegenfelder (GER), GASGAS, 653

4. Liam Everts (BEL), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 594

6. Andrea Adamo (ITA), Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 498

8. Sacha Coenen (BEL) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 415