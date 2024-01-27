Fastest time ever set at Angel Nieto Circuit by a World Superbike rider

Bulega in great form at Jerez (P1). Intense set up work for Bautista. Huertas does well in WorldSSP (P3)

The first two days of testing for the 2024 WorldSBK season concluded at Jerez de la Frontera (Spain).

At the Angel Nieto Circuit, Nicolò Bulega proved to be already at ease on the Ducati Panigale V4R of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team, finishing first on both Day 1 and Day 2 and setting an impressive chrono of 1’37.809, the fastest time ever set at the Angel Nieto Circuit by a World Superbike rider.

Extremely intense work by Bautista: for the first time, he was able to test the bike in the 2024 configuration, with the extra kilos of ballast required by the new regulations. The Spanish rider (still not at the top of his condition after the scary crash he was involved in during the previous winter test at Jerez) carried out extensive set-up work with his team, completing 149 laps in two days. The time of 1’39.583 (P17) is not indicative, as Bautista was one of the very few riders not taking to the track on a qualifying tire.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“I am happy because we took another step forward, even compared to yesterday, and the feeling has grown steadily. We worked well on the time attack and that means I was also able to improve on the qualifying tires. I think it was an important test and now we go to Portimao to continue on this path. Today’s lap time? It doesn’t change anything: I remain a rookie and my objectives are different to the top riders”.

Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“I am satisfied because on Day 1, due to some pain, I didn’t get the best feeling; today things went better and this is undoubtedly a good sign. I can say that my condition has even improved. We worked a lot on the set-up, especially in light of the new regulations, and we got some important indications. We haven’t tried a time attack but that wasn’t the priority of this testing. I am looking forward to being at Portimao to continue on this path and to get further feedback on my condition”.

WorldSSP

Good start for Adrian Huertas and the Ducati Panigale V2 of the Aruba.it Racing WSSP team. The Spanish rider completed 124 laps, lowering today (1’41.942) by more than 6 tenths of a second the time recorded on Day 1 and finishing in third place among the 13 WorldSSP riders on track.

Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #99)

“I am very satisfied with the work we did. We tried many solutions and we were able to understand which of them could be useful and which ones did not work well. We didn’t focus on the lap time but we will have a chance to do that in the upcoming tests.”