Final round of 2024 WorldSBK in Jerez

GYTR GRT Yamaha Welcome Back Alessandro Delbianco for Final Round in Jerez

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team return to action this weekend for the final round of the 2024 FIM World Superbike Championship, welcoming back Alessandro Delbianco.

The Italian rider joins the team for the second time this year, replacing Remy Gardner, who was injured last weekend in Estoril Race 1, suffering a fracture to the hamate bone in the left wrist. Delbianco stood in previously for Aegerter in Magny-Cours in September, earning impressive points-scoring finishes in his debut.

The weekend schedule will see Superpole session and Race 1 going underway at 11:00 and 14:00 local time on Saturday, while Superpole Race and Race 2 on Sunday having their start at 11:00 and 14:00 local time.

Alessandro Delbianco:

“I’m really sorry for Remy, I wish him a very speedy recovery. I’m happy the team called me again and I’ll try to make my best again; in Magny-Cours we enjoyed a good round, and with more knowledge of the bike I hope I’ll be able to improve my feelings from the French round. I’ll be changing crew as I worked with Domi’s one previously, but Damiano (Evangelisti) will be my crew chief and I used to work with him in the Italian Championship. We had to miss our season finale in Italy, but we’ll have one here. I cannot wait to be back on track.”

Filippo Conti (Team Principal)

“First of all, we would like to wish a speedy recovery to Remy, sending him a big hug following an unfortunate incident in Estoril. That means we’ll have Alessandro with us one more time; in Magny-Cours he did a good job and we hope we’ll be able to do it again, trying to improve, but the most important thing is to gain data. He’ll work on Remy’s side this time, with Damiano (Evangelisti) as crew chief: he already works with him in the Italian Championship, so he knows him well. On the other side of the garage, Domi pulled an impressive effort in Estoril, achieving strong points. The target for Jerez is the same, working also on his physical condition which is evolving each day. We had a strong season finale last year in Jerez, we would like to enjoy another one, being aware that the situation is quite different than 2023.”