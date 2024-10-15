MV AGUSTA ANNOUNCES ITS PARTICIPATION IN EICMA 2024

This year’s exhibition promises to captivate motorcycle enthusiasts with a showcase of MV Agusta’s renowned “Motorcycle Art,” combining cutting-edge technology with stunning design. Visitors will have the opportunity to get up close with acclaimed models like the Rush Mamba, the adventurous Enduro Veloce, and the ultra-exclusive Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro. In addition to these iconic motorcycles, MV Agusta will reveal a selection of exciting new entries to its 2025 line-up, further reinforcing the brand’s commitment to innovation, performance and style, as well as a glimpse into the brand’s future.