Record Entry List for YXZ1000R European Cup SuperFinale

The fifth edition of the Yamaha YXZ1000R European Cup SuperFinale will see 29 crews from across the continent battle it out for glory at the Baja Portalegre 500 in Portugal from the 17th to the 19th of October.

The 2024 YXZ1000R European Cup SuperFinale features a record-breaking number of entries as the event continues to grow from strength to strength in its fifth year, making Yamaha the manufacturer with the most entries in the SSV class at the Baja Portalegre 500.

The culmination of a season that has seen each of the participants race within their respective national cups in Spain, Portugal, Germany, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom, the YXZ1000R European Cup SuperFinale will see the top crews in Europe fight for the chance to be crowned champions and take home the ultimate prize of €15,000 to be spent on competing in either the 2025 FIA European Baja Cup or the 2025 FIA Baja World Cup.

The YXZ1000R European Cup SuperFinale runs concurrently with the 38th edition of the Baja Portalegre 500, the fifth round of the 2025 FIA Baja World Cup, which has attracted almost 400 entries from across the globe, with the Yamaha teams split across three categories.

Nineteen teams are entering the Stock class, for crews running a standard GYTR-kitted YXZ1000R, and nine in the Open Challenge, designed for teams racing a modified vehicle. In addition, one of the crews, Quaddy Racing’s Amerigo Ventura and Erika Mingozzi, will race in the main FIA Baja World Cup category, showcasing the competitiveness of the YXZ1000R. Ventura and Mingozzi finished third in the 2023 FIA European Cup For Cross Country Bajas, and the duo are currently fourth in the overall standings in their first season competing on the world stage.

Highlighting the ever-growing appeal of the YXZ1000R European Cup SuperFinale, in 2024, three junior teams and an all-female crew will also be on the entry list, making up a truly diverse field of competitors.

The action in Portalegre gets underway with the ceremonial start on Thursday evening before the racing kicks off on Friday with the prologue, followed by two demanding stages that will push the crews and their SSVs to the limit, with over 600km of challenging terrain standing between them and the finish, and the official.

Camelia Liparoti

“I am so proud to see 29 Yamaha YXZ1000Rs on the entry list. It means that Yamaha is the most represented manufacturer at the event, which is very special when you consider the level of competition in the FIA Baja World Cup, plus it is a new record amount of entrants to the YXZ1000R European Cup SuperFinale. Everybody is focused on the race, but the event is more than that. While the level of competition is higher than ever, we are all a part of one big Yamaha Racing family, and there is a really friendly vibe in the paddock. Everyone is extremely excited to get started, and we are looking forward to another successful edition of the YXZ1000R European Cup SuperFinale.”