Progressive Insurance joins Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing for 2025 season

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing welcomes Progressive Insurance as an official team sponsor for the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), which commenced on Saturday, January 11, at Anaheim 1 with the AMA Supercross Championship season-opening round.

Fielding Malcolm Stewart and current 250SX West Champion RJ Hampshire this year, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing will take to the track with the backing of Progressive throughout the entire season, inclusive of Supercross, Pro Motocross and the SMX Finals series. Once again, a total of 31 events will form the complete schedule.

“The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team is excited to welcome Progressive Insurance as an official sponsor for our 2025 Supercross, Motocross, and SuperMotocross racing efforts,” commented Nathan Ramsey, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager. “ Progressive has rapidly become a powerhouse in the motocross industry, and their support is a game-changer. When non-endemic sponsors like Progressive get involved in our sport, it not only benefits our team, but it also provides the entire motocross community with increased exposure from new fans and consumers. This, in turn, helps elevate the sport as a whole. We’re proud and eager for the opportunity to represent the Progressive brand.”

As the country’s leading motorcycle insurer, Progressive offers immense support within the motorcycle community and sport in the United States, and that effort will be further strengthened by extending to the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team throughout 2025.

“As the No. 1 motorcycle insurer in the country, it’s not only a natural fit for us to sponsor, but also an opportunity that brings a lot of excitement,” said Eric Doubler, Progressive Recreational Lines Business Leader. “We’ve seen the passion and dedication of the riders and the enthusiasm the SuperMotocross fanbase possesses and we’re looking forward to collaborating with Husqvarna to grow both our involvement and the sport.”