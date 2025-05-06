HARLEY-DAVIDSON RACERS DOMINATE TRACK ACROSS 3 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP EVENTS

HARLEY-DAVIDSON® RACERS DOMINATE TRACK ACROSS THREE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP EVENTS

Kyle Wyman Wins at Road Atlanta to Stretch King of the Baggers Points Lead

Jake Lewis Doubles as Harley-Davidson Pan America ST Riders Sweep Super Hooligan Podiums

Briar Bauman Races Harley-Davidson XG750R to Mission AFT SuperTwins Victory

MILWAUKEE (May 4, 2025) – Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team rider Kyle Wyman led every lap to win this third Mission King of the Baggers race of the season on Sunday at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in Braselton, Georgia. Wyman also rode his race-prepared Harley-Davidson® Road Glide® motorcycle to a second-place finish on Saturday and stretched his championship lead to 34 points.

“We got a second chance with a red flag on Sunday, so I knew I had to capitalize,” said Wyman. “I had great race pace on the Harley-Davidson Dynojet Road Glide. And I feel like we are building momentum since the start of the year and look forward to running out front for the Harley hometown crowd at Road America.”

Also at Road Atlanta, Harley-Davidson® Pan America® 1250 ST riders filled all podium positions and dominated the second round of the 2025 Mission Super Hooligan National Championship Presented By Roland Sands Designs and Powered by Harley-Davidson. Saddlemen Race Development rider Jake Lewis earned race wins on Saturday and Sunday and now leads the series by 20 points.

On Saturday night in Chico, Calif., Rick Ware Racing/Parts Plus/Latus Motors rider Briar Bauman raced a Harley-Davidson® XG750R motorcycle to a third straight win in Mission AFT SuperTwins flat track competition in the Silver Dollar Short Track at Silver Dollar Speedway and leads the AFT premier class championship by 10 points.

Wyman Stretches Series Lead

Kyle Wyman qualified on the Mission King of the Baggers pole with a best lap time of 1:29.152 on the 2.55-mile, 12-turn Road Atlanta road course. Racing on a wet track on Saturday, Wyman pulled away from the field early but found himself in a battle with Factory Indian rider Loris Baz in the closing laps of the 7-lap race. Baz passed for the lead at turn 10 on the final lap and held on for a 0.199 seconds win over Wyman. Factory Indian rider Troy Herfoss finished third, 3.205 seconds back. RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson rider Hayden Gillim finished fourth, and Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team rider Bradley Smith was sixth.

In sunny and dry conditions on Sunday, the Mission King of the Baggers race was stopped twice for a red flag, first on the opening lap for an on-track incident involving Kyle Ohnsorg and Rocco Landers that Wyman barely avoided after a poor start, and again on lap 2 of the restart when the engine of the Factory Indian ridden by Herfoss failed and oiled the track. Wyman took off on the second re-start, posting a blazing first lap of 1:29.108 to open a gap on Baz that stretched to more than one second. Wyman finished 1.797 seconds ahead of second-place Baz. Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team rider James Rispoli, Smith and Gillim waged a race-long battle for third place with Smith gaining the last podium spot by 0.107 seconds over Rispoli in fourth with Gillim a further 0.090 seconds back in fifth place.

After 4 of 14 rounds in the 2025 MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers series, Wyman leads in series points with 95, followed by Baz with 61 points, Smith with 52, and Herfoss with 44 points.

The Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team returns to action May 30-June 1 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.

The Mission King of the Baggers series features race-prepared American V-Twin touring motorcycles competing in 14 races over seven doubleheader weekends held in conjunction with the MotoAmerica Superbike series. Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team Road Glide® motorcycles are powered by modified Screamin’ Eagle® Milwaukee-Eight® 131 Performance Crate Engines. The team bikes also feature upgraded suspension components, including Screamin’ Eagle/Öhlins Remote Reservoir Rear Shocks, plus competition exhaust, race tires and lightweight bodywork.

The Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team is sponsored by Rockford Fosgate®, Mission® Foods, Brembo®, Öhlins®, Akrapovič, SYN3® lubricants, and Screamin’ Eagle® Performance Parts and Accessories.

MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers Race Results – Road Atlanta Race 1

Loris Baz (Ind) S&S/Indian Motorcycle Kyle Wyman (H-D) Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team Troy Herfoss (Ind) S&S/Indian Motorcycle Hayden Gillim (H-D) RevZilla/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson Tyler O’Hara (Ind) S&S/Indian Motorcycle Bradley Smith (H-D) Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team Kyle Ohnsorg (Ind) TAB Performance Racing Brandon Paasch (Ind) SDI Racing Cory West (H-D) Saddlemen Race Development Max Flinders (H-D) Lyndall Brakes/M3 Rocco Landers (H-D) RevZilla/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson

MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers Race Results – Road Atlanta Race 2

Kyle Wyman (H-D) Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team Loris Baz (Ind) S&S/Indian Motorcycle Bradley Smith (H-D) Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team James Rispoli (H-D) Harley-Davidson® x Dynojet Factory Race Team Hayden Gillim (H-D) RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson Cory West (H-D) Saddlemen Race Development Max Flinders (H-D) Lyndall Brakes/M3

Saddlemen/Harley-Davidson Rider Jake Lewis Wins Twice in Mission Super Hooligans

Saddlemen Race Development rider Jake Lewis won twice on a race-prepared Harley-Davidson® Pan America® 1250 ST motorcycle in Mission Super Hooligan Championship action at Road Atlanta. On Saturday, Lewis and the defending series champion, Saddlemen Race Development Harley-Davidson rider Cory West, battled for six laps on a wet track. West passed Lewis for the lead on lap five, but Lewis got past his teammate at turn 10 on the final lap to get the win by 0.174 seconds. KWR Harley-Davidson rider Cody Wyman finished third. On Sunday Lewis opened a gap on the field on the first lap after West rolled off the track and could not continue. Lewis opened a lead that stretched to 4.502 seconds at the finish. Cody Wyman finished second and Saddlemen Race Development rider Travis Wyman finished third to complete an all Harley-Davidson podium for both Super Hooligan races.

“Today in the dry I wanted to really push the pace on the opening lap and let them try to keep up,” said Lewis.

After four of 10 races in the Mission Super Hooligan National Championship Presented By Roland Sands Designs and Powered by Harley-Davidson®, Lewis moves into the series lead with 82 points. Travis Wyman and Cody Wyman are tied for second place with 62 points. West is in fourth place with 61 points. The Mission Super Hooligan championship resumes June 27-29 at The Ridge Motorsports Park in Shelton, Wash.

Mission Super Hooligan Race Results – Road Atlanta Race 1 (Top 10)

Jake Lewis (H-D) Saddlemen Race Development Cory West (H-D) Saddlemen Race Development Cody Wyman (H-D) KWR Harley-Davidson Dominic Doyle (Yam) Giaccmoto Yamaha Racing Travis Wyman (H-D) Saddlemen Race Development Andy DiBrino (Tri) Competition Werkes Racing Hunter Dunham (Yam) Fighting Charlie’s/HDR Jason Waters (Tri) Edge Racing Hawk Mazzotta (Yam) Strack Racing Nate Kern (BMW) Kern Racing

Mission Super Hooligan Race Results – Road Atlanta Race 2 (Top 10)

Jake Lewis (H-D) Saddlemen Race Development Cody Wyman (H-D) KWR Harley-Davidson Travis Wyman (H-D) Saddlemen Race Development Jason Waters (Tri) Edge Racing Dominic Doyle (Yam) Giaccmoto Yamaha Racing Hunter Dunham (Yam) Fighting Charlie’s/HDR Hawk Mazzotta (Yam) Strack Racing Nate Kern (BMW) Kern Racing Matthew Patacca (Yam) MaTPaT Racing Andrew Weyh (Duc) Weyh Racing

Bauman Wins Again in SuperTwins

Rick Ware Racing/Parts Plus/Latus Motors rider Briar Bauman raced a Harley-Davidson® XG750R motorcycle to his third consecutive win in the Mission AFT SuperTwins flat-track series at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, Calif. Bauman got past Yamaha rider James Ott at the 4:27 mark in the main event, methodically opened a huge gap on the field and went on to win by 1.969 seconds over KTM rider Davis Fisher and Yamaha rider Dallas Daniels. Mission/Roof Systems/Harley-Davidson rider Brandon Robinson finished sixth. After five of 16 rounds in the 2025 AFT Mission SuperTwins championship, Bauman leads with 107 points, followed by Daniels with 97 points, Fisher with 74 points and Robinson with 70 points. The Mission AFT SuperTwins series continues on June 7 at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Mo.

