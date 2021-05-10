HONDA SAFETY INSTITUTE RESTARTS ITS MOTORCYCLE TRAINING COURSES

The center located in Santa Perpètua de Mogoda reopens its doors after more than a year closed due to sanitary restrictions

Customers can now formalize their registrations or reserve gift vouchers through the HIS website

Both facilities and motorcycles and equipment are subject to strict safety and hygiene protocols

Initially, the training offer consists of six courses aimed at motorcyclists of all levels

The Honda Safety Institute resumed its activity. For more than a year, this motorcyclist training center, which has become a European benchmark, has been closed in compliance with government restrictions caused by the health emergency. On May 15 , with all the necessary safety and hygiene measures in place, the facilities will once again welcome all motorists who wish to participate in any of the courses focused on learning the techniques and concepts for safe driving .

Through the HIS website, https://motos.honda.es/Honda-Instituto-de-Seguridad/ , customers can now choose the course that best suits their needs and enroll in it, or give security to a family member or friend through a gift voucher . The training offer will initially start with six courses (Basic, Medium and Higher Level Motorcycle; Beginner and Advanced Scooter; and Higher Level + open road) aimed at users who already have a driving license regardless of their level of experience and type or brand of motorcycle they own. The courses taught in the off-road area, both for children and adults, will not be available in this first phase of restarting the activity.

How could it be otherwise, the school has been completely adapted with measures to avoid as much as possible the possible contagion of participants and monitors, with measures such as daily disinfection of motorcycles and protective equipment used by students. As usual, the registration includes the free transfer of the motorcycle and gasoline, the necessary equipment to carry out the course (body protectors for the back, shoulders, chest, elbows and knee -except for the helmet and gloves-) and insurance civil liability.

Albert Cavero, director of the Honda Security Institute: “The relaxation of the restrictions related to the spread of as well as the implementation in the HIS of a rigorous protocol of preventive measures, allow us to restart the training activity in our center of safely and after many months of inactivity. The wait has been long, but finally we can offer our driving courses to the motorcyclist group coinciding with the arrival of good weather and at a time when the use of the motorcycle makes more sense than ever, as it is a form of mobility ‘ Covid Free ‘”.

About the Honda Safety Institute

Honda Spain started its career in Preventive Training in 1992, with the launch of the Honda Driving School . Two years later, the first permanent training center would be established, located at the Santa Perpètua de la Mogoda headquarters, and which would lay the foundations of the current Honda Safety Institute , inaugurated in 2009 and through which more than 25,000 students have already passed .

In 2018, the Association of European Motorcycle Manufacturers (ACEM) and the German Road Safety Council (DVR) awarded HIS the European Seal of Training Quality for the advanced level motorcycle driving course, thus becoming the first and the only motorcyclist training center in Spain to receive it . This recognition honors the best existing post-license training programs in Europe and its main objective is to allow motorists to clearly and easily identify quality training programs aimed at holders of driving licenses in Europe.

The HIS training program , which usually includes a total of 12 courses designed to meet the needs of all motorcycle profiles, works along two main lines in order to promote safe driving. On the one hand, risk prevention techniques , with a large amount of audiovisual material, as well as the brand’s own driving simulators; and secondly, motorcycle control techniques in different environments and circumstances, including, among others, driving in low grip conditions and on the open road.

The HIS has 20,000 m2 of circuits and facilities , designed exclusively for the training of motorcyclists, with classrooms for theoretical sessions, driving simulators, a training workshop, changing rooms and a garage that houses more than 50 motorcycles of different models to meet the needs of the training needs according to the type of users. The center has three training courts: an 8,000 m 2 multipurpose court ; an off road area of ​​6,000 m 2 ; and a sliding track equipped with an irrigation system in which various braking exercises are carried out with suitably adapted motorcycles with stabilizers.

The courses are held from Monday to Sunday and are open to individuals, professional groups and also to companies, giving courses on the prevention of occupational hazards. The program includes courses of 6h, 8h, 12h and up to 16 hours of duration with an adjusted cost that starts at 103 Eur.

About Honda

Honda is the world’s leading manufacturer of internal combustion engines, the world’s leading manufacturer and marketer of motorcycles, and the eighth largest automaker in the world. In addition, it is the first company in the automotive sector to fully develop a private jet aircraft, the HondaJet, and is the creator of the most advanced humanoid robot in the world, ASIMO, which makes it the leading company in mobility. With 70 production centers and 21 R&D centers in 27 countries, Honda Motor Co., Ltd, distributes its products to more than 32 million customers (year 2018).

In Spain, Honda concentrates its business unit in Santa Perpètua de Mogoda (Barcelona), where it employs 266 people. In addition to the production plant for motorcycles, parts and accessories, the Japanese multinational has the commercial division of automobiles and motorcycles of Honda Motor Europe Spain, the financial company of the brand (Honda Finance Spain), the Honda Institute of Safety, the HMEL-ES logistics center, the headquarters of the Trial competition team, the Repsol Honda Team and a division of HRC.