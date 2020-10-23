What would we do without Netflix today? (Besides having have more free time to ride that is). Total Motorcycle serves up Inspiration Friday: 10 Best Biker Movies on Netflix. What about the Top Netflix Motorcycle Shows? We have those too! Movies streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, Apple TV+ and YouTube can offer riders some high revving excitement and action to capture our imaginations, inspire us and fill our time with. If you are interested in racing, riding, traveling, adventure…. then TMW has you covered… just don’t blame us if you are riding the couch more than your bike!



#1. Bennett’s War

Bennett’s War is a 2019 American drama-sport film written and directed by Alex Ranarivelo. The film stars Michael Roark, Trace Adkins, Ali Afshar, and Allison Paige. It was released theatrically in the United States by Forrest Films on August 30, 2019. After being severely wounded during military service in Afghanistan, former professional motocross racer Marshall Bennett makes an unlikely return to riding, as he attempts to win prize money to save the family farm.

#2. Easy Rider

Easy Rider is a 1969 American independent road drama film written by Peter Fonda, Dennis Hopper, and Terry Southern, produced by Fonda, and directed by Hopper. Fonda and Hopper play two bikers who travel through the American Southwest and South, carrying the proceeds from a cocaine deal. The success of Easy Rider helped spark the New Hollywood era of filmmaking during the early 1970s.

A landmark counterculture film, and a “touchstone for a generation” that “captured the national imagination,” Easy Rider explores the societal landscape, issues, and tensions in the United States during the 1960s, such as the rise of the hippie movement, drug use, and communal lifestyle. Real drugs were used in scenes showing the use of substances.

Easy Rider was released by Columbia Pictures on July 14, 1969, grossing $60 million worldwide from a filming budget of no more than $400,000. Critics have praised the performances, directing, writing, soundtrack, and visuals. Easy Rider was added to the Library of Congress National Film Registry in 1998.

#3. Sgt. Will Gardner

Sgt. Will Gardner is an American film directed and written by Max Martini. The film stars Martini, Dermot Mulroney, Gary Sinise, and Robert Patrick, telling the story of a disabled Iraq War veteran, Will Gardner, who is suffering from traumatic brain injury (TBI) and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) he sustained while in combat. After a series of setbacks, he goes on a cross-country motorcycle journey to reassemble his life and his family. Martini has pledged 30% of the film’s proceeds to three charities that support veterans suffering from TBI, PTSD, and veteran homelessness.

#4. Mission: Impossible—Fallout

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is a 2018 American action spy film written, produced, and directed by Christopher McQuarrie. It is the sixth installment in the Mission: Impossible film series, and the second film to be directed by McQuarrie following the 2015 film Rogue Nation, making him the first director to direct more than one film in the franchise. The cast includes Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Michelle Monaghan, and Alec Baldwin all of whom reprise their roles from the previous films, along with Henry Cavill, Vanessa Kirby, and Angela Bassett, who join the franchise. In the film, Ethan Hunt and his team must track down missing plutonium while being monitored by a CIA agent after a mission goes wrong.

Talks for a sixth Mission: Impossible film began prior to the release of Rogue Nation in 2015. The film was officially announced in November 2015, with McQuarrie confirming his return as writer and director, as well as producer alongside J. J. Abrams and Cruise, the seventh collaboration between the pair. Jeremy Renner confirmed that he was unable to appear in the film due to scheduling conflicts with Avengers: Endgame. Filming took place from April 2017 to March 2018, in Paris, London, New Zealand, Norway, and the United Arab Emirates. Production was notably put on-hold for two months following an injury to Cruise in August 2017.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout had its world premiere in Paris on July 12, 2018, and was released in the United States on July 27, 2018; it was the first in the series to be released in RealD 3D, and also had an IMAX release. It grossed $791 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of Cruise’s career, and the highest-grossing film in the franchise, surpassing Ghost Protocol. It received critical acclaim for its direction, screenplay, cinematography, action sequences, stunts, musical score and acting, and is considered by many critics to be the best installment in the franchise.

Two untitled sequels, one of them being Mission: Impossible 7, are both scheduled to be released in November 2021 and 2022, respectively, both directed by McQuarrie.

#5. The Courier

The Courier is a 2019 action thriller film[3] directed by Zackary Adler, from a screenplay by Andy Conway and Nicky Tate. It stars Olga Kurylenko, Gary Oldman, Amit Shah, Alicia Agneson, Greg Orvis, Craig Conway, William Moseley and Dermot Mulroney.

Feared arms dealer Ezekiel Mannings has finally been captured after years of destructive underworld activity. Placed on house arrest in London, Ezekiel continues to conduct business while being guarded, relying on his daughter, Alys Mannings, for support. Under government protection is Nick Murch, Ezekiel’s ex-employee and a skittish man who witnessed the gangster murder a subordinate, scooped up by Special Agent Roberts, who wants to use this testimony to put the bad man away for the rest of his life. On her way to Nick’s hotel with a special courtroom camera is The Courier, an enigmatic motorcycle-riding professional who’s the best at what she does. Arriving at the destination to drop off the equipment, The Courier soon realizes she’s in the middle of an assassination attempt, with ringleader Bryant attempting to kill Nick. Saving the frightened man’s life, The Courier tries to lead Nick out of the building, only to end up in a standoff with Bryant’s goons inside a parking garage.

In London, a witness, Nick Murch, is about to bring down Ezekiel Mannings, an international drug lord arrested and assigned to his home in Washington. Under police protection, he was taken to an undisclosed government location to testify remotely via video conference. In order to prevent his testimony, Mannings managed to secretly introduce some of his men, including agents Bryant and Simmonds, among his security to liquidate him especially since Murch is the only person to have seen him murder people.

When a motorcycle delivery woman discovers that the package she has just left in the safe house in question contains a poisonous gas made with cyanide and that Murch’s bodyguards have been murdered, she manages to defend herself against Mannings’ henchmen and saves the life of the key witness. A former soldier, she decides to put her skills to work and flees with him to the parking lot of the building where they are immediately locked up. She must now survive the onslaught of Mannings’ henchmen, led by Bryant, a corrupt government agent determined to bring Murch down…

A woman who was once called the strongest special forces, but now lives quietly as a carrier. She lost her brother on the battlefield and her sadness couldn’t be healed. One day, during delivery, she is present at the scene where the boss of a giant criminal organization, Mannings, tries to erase Nick, a witness to the murder. The strongest woman in history The Courier, who once belonged to special forces and participated in the destruction operation of the government army in Syria, disappears from the front stage. A few years later, as a deliveryman, one day she witnesses the criminal organization Ezekiel Mannings trying to erase the murder witness Nick Murch. She sprints on her motorcycle to protect her witnesses.

Police special forces storm the church of St. Anthony of Padua in New York. The very heart of the Italian diaspora in modern Manhattan. People in masks and armor, fingers on the triggers. Everyone is waiting for one of the worshipers to get up from his bench, kneel down and take his hands behind his head. This middle-aged bearded man with a bandage over his left eye socket is Ezekiel Mannings. The head of one of the most dangerous criminal organizations on the planet. An arms dealer, on whose conscience the battles in Syria and Ukraine, and, perhaps, the destruction of the Twin Towers.

There is no direct evidence against Mannings. The only witness willing to testify is now in London in the hands of corrupt Interpol agents who intend to eliminate him during transport. But only the plans of the agents instantly collapse when a female courier in a motorcycle helmet is The Courier accidentally appears in the corridor of the spy cache. She rescues the witness and then takes him away with her. By chance this courier appeared here or is it part of someone else’s and still incomprehensible plan?

#6. Hitting the Apex (2015)

‘Hitting the Apex’ is the story of six fighters – six of the fastest motorcycle racers the world has ever seen – and of the fates that awaited them at the peak of the sport. Brad Pitt narrates this chronicle of six of the fastest MotoGP racers and their adrenaline-fueled journeys as they vie for the world championship.

Starring: Brad Pitt, Jorge Lorenzo, Dani Pedrosa

#7. Burnout

When his son’s mom runs afoul of Paris’s criminal underworld, a thrill-seeking superbike racer begins moonlighting as a drug courier to clear her debt.

Head burned, addicted to thrills, Tony lives for one thing: become a professional motorcycle super-bike driver. Until the day he discovers that his son’s mother is linked to the gypsy underworld. The only way out of this gear: put his talents at the service of mobsters. Circuit driver during the day, go-faster at night, Tony is plunged into an infernal spiral that leads him to the brink of rupture.

Starring:Olivier Rabourdin, François Civil, Manon Azem

#8. Unchained: The Untold Story of Freestyle Motocross Stuntmen

This adrenaline-rush documentary traces the rise of freestyle motocross, arguably the world’s most extreme sport, and spotlights its pioneers.

Starring: Josh Brolin

The definitive, adrenaline-soaked story of the birth and boom of the most extreme sport on the planet: Freestyle Motocross.

UNCHAINED, which won the Emmy Award for the Best Sports Documentary Film of the year, is the adrenaline-soaked, heart-wrenching story of the birth and boom of the most extreme sport on the planet: Freestyle Motocross (FMX). Directed, produced and written by Paul Taublieb, Emmy-winning filmmaker and one of the co-creators/producers of the X Games, along with Jon Freeman, pioneering filmmaker of Crusty Demons of Dirt, the film follows a group of motocross racers who abandoned conservative racing culture to create a sport and lifestyle all their own. Narrated by Academy Award-nominated Josh Brolin, it features the biggest names in extreme sports, including Travis Pastrana, Brian Deegan, Mike Metzger, Carey Hart and Tony Hawk, all baring their souls in an unprecedented fashion, taking viewers on a cinematic thrill ride.

#9. Speed is My Need

This daredevil documentary trails behind and into the minds of the biggest names in one of the world’s most dangerous sports, superbike racing.

What drives these two-wheeled gladiators to risk everything? Enter the world of professional speed racing where your motorcycle and your mind must work hand-in-hand to be the first to cross the finish line. With access to heroic racing footage and unbelievable crashes, see how psychology and modern surgery have impacted modern racing.

#10. Nitro Circus

Enter the adrenaline-fueled world of freestyle motocross rider Travis Pastrana and his buddies as they travel the globe performing outrageous stunts. Nitro Circus: The Movie is a 2012 American 3D action comedy reality film based on the MTV eponymous reality comedy series. Directed by Gregg Godfrey and Jeremy Rawle, it was both a critical and commercial failure, grossing little more than half its $7 million budget.

#1. Son’s of Anarchy

Sons of Anarchy is an American action crime drama television series created by Kurt Sutter that aired from 2008 to 2014. It follows the lives of a close-knit outlaw motorcycle club operating in Charming, a fictional town in California’s Central Valley. The show stars Charlie Hunnam as Jackson “Jax” Teller, who is initially the vice president and subsequently the president of the club. After discovering a manifesto written by his late father, John, who previously led the MC, he soon begins to question the club, himself, and his relationships. Love, brotherhood, loyalty, betrayal, and redemption are consistent themes throughout the show.

Each season involved parallel plot lines that intertwine and overlap, centering on both the personal and family life of Jackson “Jax” Teller (Charlie Hunnam) and on SAMCRO (Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club, Redwood Original). SAMCRO is involved with gun-running in the western United States, and deals with rival gangs, politicians and the authorities. As vice president and later president of SAMCRO, Jax struggles to manage the club and the legacy of its founder, his late father John Teller. He is frequently at odds with his stepfather, Clay Morrow, who has taken over the club since John’s death, and is also now married to Jax’s mom and John’s widow, Gemma Teller Morrow. Jax also grapples with his relationships with his high school sweetheart, Tara Knowles, and his best friend, Opie Winston.

#2. Warrior

A war veteran plagued by guilt over his final mission teams up with his best friend’s widow to infiltrate a dangerous Copenhagen biker gang.

Starring:Dar Salim, Danica Curcic, Lars Ranthe

#3. Deuces (2016)

Assigned to go undercover to take down an impenetrable crime ring, a detective finds himself falling under the sway of its enigmatic leader.

Starring:Larenz Tate, Meagan Good, Lance Gross

