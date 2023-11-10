Inspiration Friday: Lest We Forget

With the Israel War on Palestine (Gaza & West Bank) reaching genocidal levels with over 4412 children killed, the War in Ukraine claiming over 400,000 lives and with more NATO war clouds on the horizon this week’s Inspiration Friday is extremely hard to do on Remembrance Day as a Vet. Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, Taiwan, Lebanon, Syria, Yamen and even a possibility of Turkey are next in WWIII queue. Did we not learn anything from WWI, WWII and the countless millions of soldiers who served, sacrificed and died for freedom? Are we so war hawkish to go back to the days of bombs, bullets, hand-to-hand combat and chemical weapons in obliterated towns and cities? Lest we forget mates. With the last WWI and WWII Vets passing away peacefully from both sides of the war, our “Lest we Forget” has become “Lest we forgot.”

Maybe we will care when it comes to our shores in the USA, Canada, Australia or over in Europe…when it is our cities, our children and our way of life being destroyed. But right now it’s:

“Over there, over there,

Send the word, send the word over there,

That the Yanks are coming, the Yanks are coming,

The drums rum-tumming everywhere.

So prepare, say a prayer,

Send the word, send the word to beware,

We’ll be over, we’re coming over,

And we won’t come back till it’s over over there.

Johnnie get your gun, get your gun, get your gun,

Johnnie show the Hun, you’re a son-of-a-gun,

Hoist the flag and let her fly,

Like true heroes do or die.

Pack your little kit, show your grit, do your bit,

Soldiers to the ranks from the towns and the tanks,

Make your mother proud of you,

And to liberty be true.”

LYRICS OF “OVER THERE” (1917, by George M. Cohan)

Here is a little reminder. Freedom isn’t free, freedom is lost when it’s taken for granted. That’s me out, I can’t do more of this story today it’s too upsetting. All I can hope for is this provides some inspiration to our future hero’s to talk rather than hate, to engage in diplomacy than negotiations , to stand up again what is wrong and follow the bot for what you know is right, fair and just.

When you hate a certain group of people long enough you become the people you hated.

Update: I did just get from Can-Am/BRP and the Road Warrior Foundation a press release for an “Adventure Therapy Ride” for veterans completely free of charge! I posted it below. That’s a great way to end this week off.

Can-Am and Road Warrior Foundation Sponsor Adventure Therapy for Veterans with 10th Annual Road Warrior Ride

Military veterans enjoyed riding Can-Am vehicles during the 10th Annual Road Warrior Ride.

Valcourt, Quebec, Canada, November 8, 2023 – Can-Am and the Road Warrior Foundation (RWF), recently came together to host an unforgettable “Adventure Therapy” ride that covered nearly 2,000 miles aboard Can-Am Spyder 3-wheel vehicles. This year marked the 10th Annual Road Warrior Ride, which gives veterans the opportunity to disconnect from their day-to-day life and experience the incredible healing power of riding the open road, all completely free of charge.

The veterans were selected by RWF from a pool of hundreds of applicants, and as is the focus of every RWF adventure, they were all post-9/11 veterans with various injuries, both physical and mental. Something else they all shared: a craving for adventure and a need to inject some excitement in their lives. Riding is a perfect recipe for a group of likeminded strangers with so much in common.

“Can-Am has been the title sponsor of the Road Warrior Foundation since it was established in 2013, proudly helping to enable its mission to provide Adventure Therapy to U.S. Military veterans,” said Martin Ethier, Global Marketing Director, Can-Am. “We firmly believe that the open road is open to all, and through this sponsorship, we are able to bring that to life for a group of incredibly deserving riders.”

Prior to hitting the road, the group gathered in Lake George, NY, where they spent time getting to know each other and received a hero’s welcome from more than 300 Can-Am owners at SpyderQuest, an annual Can-Am owners event in beautiful upstate New York. Several of the riders had only recently acquired their motorcycle license, and most had very little experience riding in a group, so prior to the main event, Can-Am and RWF representatives did some closed-course and classroom training on the fleet of vehicles provided by Can-Am. Then it was time to hit the open road.

“Can-Am 3-wheel vehicles are the only vehicles that allow us to do what we do because it’s so easy to learn to ride,” said Stephen Berger, co-founder of the Road Warrior Foundation and U.S. Air Force veteran. “BRP provides us a fleet of vehicles that we keep all over the country, so for this ride and other smaller ones we have throughout the year, we’re able to get veterans of all skill levels out riding quickly by putting them through the Can-Am Rider Education Program.”

As always, once the wheels were rolling, the excitement was undeniable from all. The veterans experienced amazing views, great roads, and landmarks such as the National Baseball Hall of Fame in NY, the Flight 93 National Memorial in PA, and the National Museum of the USAF in OH. Undoubtedly, though, one of the biggest highlights was a Can-Am off-road experience at Badlands Off-Road Park in Attica, Indiana, where Can-Am dealer, Attica Motorsports, hosted the group while they enjoyed riding Can-Am Maverick, Defender, and Commander off-road vehicles through the park’s 1,400+ acres.

In addition to providing the fleet of vehicles, Can-Am also gave the riders a full suite of riding gear to cover the various climates they covered on their way from New York, through Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana, Illinois, and ultimately concluding at a Can-Am owners’ event called, “Spyders in the Ozarks,” with more than 300 Can-Am riders welcoming them as they rode into Nixa, MO.

About Road Warrior Foundation

The Road Warrior Foundation is an all-volunteer, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that’s run by veterans, for veterans. The organization primarily utilizes powersports as Adventure Therapy to produce a challenging environment that puts deserving veterans back in the driver’s seat. The Foundation’s powersports experiences range from quick day-trips to multi-day rides like this one, as well as off-road days and snowmobiling excursions.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines and exploring new low voltage and human assisted product categories. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP has annual sales of CA$10 billion from over 130 countries and a global workforce of close to 23,000 driven, resourceful people.

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” – Edmond Burke

