Honestly, some of these motorcycle events are just over the top outrageous and New York puts the cherry on the cheesecake. Inspiration Friday: Outrageous Lightning Bolt USA 2023 presented by BMW Motorrad and by House of Machines, a highest winner-take-all prize offered at a custom motorcycle challenge in the U.S. will be up for grabs. If it isn’t the crazy bikes, then it will be the crazy bands, food, people or the crazy atmosphere that will drive you to another dimension.

Custom builders showcase in the gritty NYC energy and hospitality options that only Lower East Side, Chinatown, Little Italy and Soho can provide; one-of-a-kind invitational motorcycle builders competition, enhanced by the support of our lifestyle partners, complemented with a night of festivities.

On a side note, our Host (idleserv.net) upgraded our servers to the newest and latest behind-the-scenes software versions to make your experiences at Total Motorcycle crazy better (ie, faster, more options and speed!). We also upgraded our WordPress theme to the very latest cutting-edge version as well as our community forums now have the latest bleeding edge phpBB version too!

SO a BIG shoutout to Idleserv for being the best in support for the last 20 years for TMW and the TMW family!!! If you are looking for hosting, check out and signup at idleserv.net today for amazing support and great deals.

Total Motorcycle would like to thank BMW Motorrad, House of Machines, Lightning Bolt USA, as well as our hundreds of millions of motorcycle riders and enthusiasts who visit and support TMW for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: Kickin’ King of Baggers 2023. Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride.

Join Total Motorcycle here and help us by joining Total Motorcycle’s new YouTube Membership and $1/mo Patreon channels. Please help us help riders, support motorcyclists and motorcycling worldwide today.

Lightning Bolt USA Custom Motorcycle Building Challenge presented by BMW Motorrad and by House of Machines NYC.

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – March 16, 2023…BMW Motorrad is excited to announce that the Lighting Bolt USA Custom Motorcycle Building Challenge is coming to the Two Bridges neighborhood of Manhattan, New York on Saturday, March 25th. The highest winner-take-all prize amount offered at a custom motorcycle challenge in the U.S. will be up for grabs.

$20,000 winner-take-all prize.

Saturday, March 25th 11:00 am till midnight. Two locations.

Foley Gallery, 59 Orchard St., Manhattan, NY

The House of Machines, 49 Monroe St., Manhattan, NY

Woodcliff Lake, NJ – March 16, 2023…BMW Motorrad is excited to announce that the Lightning Bolt USA Custom Motorcycle Building Challenge is coming to the Two Bridges neighborhood of Manhattan, New York on Saturday, March 25th. The highest winner-take-all prize amount offered at a custom motorcycle challenge in the U.S. will be up for grabs.

Custom motorcycles and their builders will be on hand at the Foley Gallery at 59 Orchard Street, Manhattan, New York. Gallery doors open to the public at 11:00 am. Judging will take place between 11:00 am and 1:00 pm and the Foley Gallery will be open until 8:00 pm.

The panel of judges includes prior winner of The Golden Bolt in Los Angeles, Brian Buttera, John The Painter from Indian Larry Motorcycles and BMW Motorrad Head of Design, Edgar Heinrich.

Chairmen of the Motorcycle Building Challenge will be Dr. Markus Schramm, Head of BMW Motorrad and renowned U.S. custom motorcycle builder, Kevin Dunworth.

Join the afterparty at The House of Machines NYC, 49 Monroe St, Manhattan, NY beginning at 5:00 pm with the winner announcement at 9:00 pm. The House of Machines, (THoM) is a meeting place to bring together motorcycles, riders, and the local community. THoM locations include the U.S., South Africa, Japan, and China.

THE EVENT

CELEBRATING AMERICA’S HIGHEST WINNER-TAKES-ALL CUSTOM MOTORCYCLE BUILDING CHALLENGE, THE LIGHTNING BOLT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED FOR THE 25TH OF MARCH 2023 IN TWO BRIDGES, NEW YORK.

A panel of judges, including prior winners of The Golden Bolt in Los Angeles, will judge this one-of-a-kind invitational motorcycle builders competition, enhanced by the support of our lifestyle partners, complemented with a night of festivities at The House of Machines NYC – from a full music programme, to outstanding cocktails and drinks. Surrounding this custom builders showcase is the gritty NYC energy and hospitality options that only Lower East Side, Chinatown, Little Italy and Soho can provide.

This is the weekend you need to be in New York City.

THE EVENT PROGRAMME

Saturday 25th March

INVITED BUILDERS ONLY

8AM Motorcycle registration

930AM Ride-out challenge

1030AM Return to Two Bridges, NYC

OPEN TO PUBLIC

11AM – 8PM Motorcycles on display @ Foley Gallery (59 Orchard Street)

5PM Afterparty at THoM NYC (49 Monroe Street)

8PM Trashbags

9PM Winner Announced at THoM NYC

10PM Stella Rose

1030PM – LATE DJ’s

Enter your bike and contact details to stand a chance of being invited to The Lighting Bolt USA, and taking home the $20K prize money.